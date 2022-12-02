West Coast, Messed Coast™ Report – Slavery Edition

We bring you great tidings in this pre-Christmas West Coast, Messed Coast™ report! The great news is that the slaves are free and their progeny are getting back pay, but, sadly, getting a gun to fight back if tyrants decide to “put y’all back in chains” will be problematic.

Fast Track

This brings us to a federal courtroom in Portland, Oregon. It is there where lawyers for the Oregon Firearms Federation, Second Amendment Foundation, Gun Owners of America, Oregon Sheriffs, business owners, and fans of the U.S. Constitution will gather Friday to ask a judge to put the kibosh on an unconstitutional new law passed by voters. This new law all but denies gun ownership to the state’s serfs and slaves.

Oregonians voted to outlaw slavery in the state in the last election – in this case, to stop inmates from working in prisons because they’re too busy working out and watching TV. But, at the same time, voted to enslave the rest of the populace by denying them a way to protect themselves and their families from the Left’s insanity.

Under the new law—fast-tracked to go into effect December 8 to make it harder to stop in court—they may not use normal-sized magazines because anything more than ten bullets and guns begins spontaneously discharging themselves. Apparently.

Oregon’s new law features a panoply of unconstitutional actions, which include requiring owners of grandfathered “large capacity” magazines to prove to law enforcement that they owned them before the new law went into effect. The burden of proof-shifting is called guilty until proven innocent.

Then there’s the part about having to secure a permit to buy a gun, but the hoops one must go through to finally take possession in the already background-check-backlogged state are the extra steps that Clarence Thomas told you about in the Bruen decision. If memory serves, that Supreme Court decision was just decided a few months ago. Clearly, the decision didn’t make it on the Conestoga wagon to the voters of Oregon in time for the election.

‘You Don’t Need a Gun’ Part 1

A Seattle TV station, known locally as Woke 5 News, reports that judges have been busily releasing mentally ill criminals because it’s taking too long for the mentally ill criminals to be given mental health assessments in jail.

The local prosecutor calls a backlog of mentally ill criminals “a public safety crisis,” but not for the reason you might think. Rebecca Vasquez, a senior deputy prosecuting attorney at the King County Prosecutor’s Office … specializes in these cases. “These delays [in assessing mentally ill criminals] are harming public safety, harming my office’s ability to do our job and prosecute cases, and harming the defendants that (DSHS is) directed to care for.” And she’s right; warehousing mentally ill criminals is a problem, but releasing them on their own recognizance doesn’t appear to be the solution, either.

This is especially true for a couple whose life’s dream of running a quaint hotel in Idaho was destroyed by one of Washington’s mentally ill criminals who’d been released from jail. The mentally ill criminal was released from a Vancouver, Wash., jail on his own recognizance after strangling a roommate and trying to rip his eyes out. Somehow the mentally ill criminal traveled to Idaho, where he was rifling around in drawers in the quaint hotel when he was informed by the pope’s voice inside his head that the young couple occupying the room were Bonnie and Clyde and needed to die. Somehow, the mentally ill criminal got his hands on a gun—how do mentally ill criminals keep getting guns, anyway?—and shot them to death.

‘You Don’t Need a Gun’ Part 2

West Coast, Messed Coasters™ fortunate enough to live in San Francisco, you won’t need a gun anymore! That’s because the San Francisco Board of Supervisors has green-lighted the program to use armed robots to go after bad guys. See? All better.

Go West,Young Men and Women

California’s bad policies caused so many to flee that the state lost a congressional seat. But great news, Golden Staters, you might just get it back!

As PJ Media’s Rick Moran reports, California is prepping its CA$H CANNON again to shoot out billions for slavery reparations in a state that was never a slave state.

A California committee formed to determine how much in reparations black people should receive due to slavery and past discrimination has determined that each of the 2.5 million California residents who identify as “Black” or “African American” should be paid $223,000 each for “housing discrimination.” The total cost of reparations just for housing — there are four other causes for reparations the committee will consider — would be more than $569 billion. That’s $40 billion more than the entire state budget.

It goes without saying that slavery was a blight on the history of the country, but here’s another historical fact from five minutes ago: if California’s employment division scam in which they paid unemployment benefits to inmates and people who don’t live in the U.S. is any indication, then get ready for the biggest cash giveaway in history. Get out your wallet.

Until next time, West Coast, Messed Coast™ readers keep your head on a swivel.