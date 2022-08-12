West Coast, Messed Coast™ 'Trump Impeachment Vote Strikes Back' Edition

Welcome to the West Coast, Messed Coast™ report, where your humble correspondent took a break from covering FBI agents searching for nuclear codes in Melania’s under-lovelies to driving the entire West Coast, Messed Coast™. Twice. More on that later, but suffice it to say that the drivers in Washington, Oregon, and California don’t know what a passing lane is. It’s a no-camping zone.

Our favorite camping tip is to not do it in the left lane of I-5 — Washington State Dept. of Natural Resources (@waDNR) August 11, 2022

It’s a pandemic of the uneducated.

I can report from every single West Coast, Messed Coast™ state that it’s hot here. Although some would like to blame the heat on some anomalous climate event, we call it “summer.” Recently, an ABC reporter claimed on a Southern California radio program that people in the Pacific Northwest (PNW) do not, as a rule, have air conditioning because it just doesn’t usually get that hot. Wrong. Naturally occurring PNW humidity and anything over 84 degrees is ugh. When Mr. West Coast, Messed Coast™ and I moved back home to the PNW from Southern California for the first of many times, we insisted on air conditioning because of bad childhood memories of sticky, hot, sleepless summers. For the record, that hot weather was before climate catastrophe-inducing SUVs.

The biggest political news on the West Coast, Messed Coast™ is the absolute brawl in Washington’s third congressional district on the GOP side between Jaime Herrera Beutler, who voted to impeach Donald Trump based on outrage (not an actual impeachable offense) over January 6, and an upstart, Trump-endorsed former Green Beret and CIA special operator Joe Kent. On Tuesday, Herrera-Beutler conceded defeat.

Kent’s camp claims that House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy and the Republican establishment spent some $6 million to help Beutler stave off the outspoken Gold Star husband who was left to raise his two young boys alone when his wife, Shannon, was killed in action by ISIS terrorists in Syria.

It was a crowded Republican field in the top-two Washington primary.

“Kent spent $620,000, just a fraction of the pro-incumbent spending,” Politico reported. “But he did receive a tele-town hall with Trump in the final days of the race. His victory demonstrates the potency of the impeachment vote,” the website reported. Politico said that “in both this race and in Michigan, Trump-backed challengers were able to overcome massive spending deficits to beat well-funded incumbents who supported impeachment.”

Huh, wonder why?

Congratulations @joekent16jan19! Thank you for defeating impeachment RINO, Jaime Herrera Beutler. #MAGA pic.twitter.com/sglLUJECtO — X Strategies LLC (@XStrategiesLLC) August 10, 2022

As you’ve divined by now, the Left has thorough control of the levers of power in government and industry along the West Coast, Messed Coast™ such that the Mariners baseball club thought it would be a really neat idea to invite the man who prevented people from going to baseball games, Dr. Anthony Fauci, to throw out the first pitch at a recent game.

Things didn’t go as planned.

Indeed, because of the lockdowns, crackdowns, and mandated shots, police, fire, and other essential workers have been forced out of their jobs in droves throughout the West Coast, Messed Coast™ thanks to Fauci and the Scarf Queen. And in Washington State, the manpower shortages are acute.

In Tacoma, Dezzy Thomas’s truck trailer was stolen as he shopped in a local mall. KIRO 7 News reports the “classic car restorer tells KIRO 7 that over a period of eight days, he spotted his stolen trailer twice and both times he called 911.”

Now, we know this was no “emergency” in the truest sense of the word, but the bust would have been a lay-up for the cops. When police failed to show, the “fed up” trailer owner took matters into his own hands and stole it back from the thieves.

We’re waiting for old Dezzy to get busted for theft or vigilantism. That seems about right for these times.

As I said above, there was a reason we took our amazing 2005 Lexus SUV, with 330,000 miles on it, from one end of the West Coast, Messed Coast™ to the other.

There was an important birthday in Portland and then it was on to San Diego, where the entire family, friends, neighbors all gathered to say goodbye to our friend Rich Rudy.

Rich Rudy was the producer for two well-known San Diego TV sports guys, Ted Leitner and Jim Laslavic, before he was forced to retire. He was at the top of his game and an avid cyclist, traveler, and swimmer when he was given his MS diagnosis. When he couldn’t work day-to-day anymore, he kept busy on his bike, donated his time to various San Diego charities, and kept in touch with his constellation of friends – making sure he called them, their spouses, and children on their birthdays. And then came a Parkinson’s diagnosis. And then came the multi-systems-failure diagnosis. Then hospice. And then there we were at Petco Park at a Padres-Giants game celebrating his life. His dying wish was to have us all attend a Giants game. The Giants were his favorite team. His team beat the Padres that night.

The trip was well worth it.

Until next time.