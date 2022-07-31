Re-Defining Words Hits Peak Absurdity

We’ve been regaled by stories of how the Biden Administration and its media handmaidens turned on a dime to redefine the concept of “recession” to accommodate zee pahtee. Indeed, they’ve attempted to redefine the word to accommodate their political ends.

The definition of recession is two consecutive quarters of negative gross domestic product (GDP) growth. Joe Biden’s slide into recession wasn’t huge–0.9 percent. He might free the shackles of the economy so we may grow his way out of the recession later in the year, but creepy-eyed-Joe demanded obeisance to the new definition of recession, which was, roughly, “Democrats in the White House have no recessions. Capice?”

Look into my eyes. You are growing sleeeepy.

The normal Human Being BLINKS their eyes 15 to 20 times a minute. On the other hand, there's @joebiden pic.twitter.com/wMiHCv2qNJ — Greg Kelly (@gregkellyusa) July 26, 2022

And, of course, the media, bureaucrats in the administrative deep state, and other water carriers obliged. How low did they bow? As low as Barack Obama bowed to the Saudis, that’s how low.

Just in case you are confused, that is your hero Obama bowing to the Saudis. pic.twitter.com/pVTL0KwSC3 — Paulie Wall (@Pvalleyallstar) July 26, 2022

Grabien’s Tom Elliott showed how the concept of “recession” was changed on a dime in real time by our betters.

SUPERCUT! W.H.: Good news, "recession" now means "strong economy"! pic.twitter.com/BW3Y1nlqxl — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 27, 2022

Politi”fact” claimed — cough! — that no one was carrying water for Biden–and, of course, the Administration didn’t re-define what recession means, you Nazis!

But, of course, that’s exactly what Biden’s people tried to do. It has been overt and in-your-face. Biden’s people attempted to re-frame ideas and concepts and chang the norms of what has been true over time. It’s the same thing the Left has done with the definition of woman, marriage, parents, and recession.

Dictionaries/wikipedia changing the meaning of words in order to help the left win arguments. A thread🧵@Cernovich gives us our first example: wikipedia redefining "recession" to help Democrats👇 https://t.co/vrtdJugxmQ — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) July 29, 2022

But it’s gotten worse. We’ve hit peak absurdity now. And here it is: The Lefties at Wikipedia have re-defined the very definition of the word “definition.”

Indeed, the thinking over at Wikipedia apparently goes: Joe Biden didn’t actually, technically re-define “recession”–no, the word “re-define” is just misunderstood and “fluid,” like your perceived and not biological sexuality.

Literally redefining the word “definition.” https://t.co/fneDu5kwu5 — Victoria Taft, The Adult in the Room (@VictoriaTaft) July 30, 2022

Wikipedia described “a definition as a fluid statement of the meaning of a term (a word, phrase, or there set of symbols).” It helpfully added that “definitions cannot be easily set into categories as meanings evolve to meet the needs of societal change,” you know, like they think of the U.S. Constitution.

Definitions of words used to be more neutral and less tribal. But if Wikipedia and Merriam-Webster are willing to rewrite their publications at a moment’s notice to accommodate the woke crowd as if they’re the urban dictionary or hip hoptionary, then we’ve now arrived at peak absurdity.

When you control the language, you control the story, the narrative, and the history. Biden knows this.

When my kids were in high school, Wikipedia was forbidden to be used as a source. And now you see in real time exactly why.