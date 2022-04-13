Nabbed New York Terror Shooter Suspect Is Black Nationalist Who Praised 9/11 and Called for Killing 'All the Whiteys'

Now that the suspected New York train shooter has been arrested by the police, charges of terrorism and hate crimes can’t be far behind. Or can they?

As PJ Media has reported, suspected terrorist Frank James was a supporter of the black separatist group Nation of Islam. His recorded rantings on his YouTube channel and Twitter account were full of his racist poison. YouTube has already disappeared his channel with Frank James’s hundreds of videos.

"F— you & your white ass too, you white racist mother f—ker"

"Slant-eyed f—king piece of sh—"

"You're a crime against f—king nature, you Spanish speaking mother f—ker" The person of interest in the #Brooklyn mass shooting posted a video of himself shouting racial insults in NYC. pic.twitter.com/ajBkMJJnbb — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 13, 2022

But there’s one comment in particular that may sound eerily familiar to those who were sentient beings on 9/11/01 and remember its aftermath.

One of the most shocking comments uttered in response to the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center towers and the Pentagon and the attempted attack on the White House or Congress was said by Senator Barack Obama’s spiritual advisor and pastor, the Reverend Jeremiah Wright.

Barack Obama’s Chicago minister, who officiated the Obama’s wedding ceremony, declared before cheering parishioners that the Islamist Al Qaeda attack was America’s “chickens coming home to roost.” It was so divisive that Obama, then running for president, had to disavow Wright and gave a speech on race to distract from the poison coming from the pulpit of the church he’d belonged to for 20 years.

James, who, as we reported, calls himself a “prophet of doom,” described 9/11 as “the most beautiful day, probably in the history of this f***ing world.”

James was also quite upset that new Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is married to a white man. “I had no idea, with that African name, that she would be married to a white man. … Our black sister Supreme Court Justice, power to the people, is married to a f**king white man. (Crying) I don’t believe this sh*t. Oh, God! Wait a minute. This motherf**ker right there, there he is. There he is! White man! Black sister, Ketanji, married to a white man.”

He posted positive things about Black Lives Matter shooter Micah Xavier Johnson, who murdered five Dallas Police officers.

Will the Leftist media memory-hole the name of the racist terror suspect and stay mum on hate crime and terror charges against the man, as they have done with other Leftist killers?