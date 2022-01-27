'Walk Away' Activist Brandon Straka Can Finally Speak About Being Under the FBI's Thumb After Jan 6

“I hardly know where to begin,” Brandon Straka wrote in his first message to the outside world in a year. On January 25, 2021, “an FBI swat team came into my home at dawn, put me in handcuffs, and put me in a cell for several days.” The crime? Being at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Straka was in D.C., as many activists were, to give a speech on Trump’s behalf. Going to, but not inside, the Capitol Building after President Trump’s speech turned into a “year long nightmare” in which he suffered “from the abuse of the legal process” and a “savage campaign to destroy me. It didn’t.”

The feds charged the hairdresser-turned-activist with impeding law enforcement during civil disorder, knowingly entering and remaining on restricted grounds, and disorderly conduct for his actions a year ago. They settled for one guilty plea for being in a restricted area outside the Capitol Building.

Nearly four years ago, Straka organized his well-regarded effort to encourage people to “walk away” from his political party, the Democrats.

It was wildly successful.

I’m calling upon all followers to support as we rebuild #WalkAway bigger, better, secure from tech sabotage.

Asking each 1 of u to become a monthly recurring donor to #WalkAway-even just

$1/mnth.

We’re moving fast to not lose too much time b4 2022

Donate: https://t.co/u9SlSqCdWI — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) January 15, 2021

Straka says that although he has regrets from January 6, he had no idea there was a riot and violence on the west side of the Capitol Building. He says he was on the east side, the peaceful side, but nevertheless they threw the book at him.

Federal attorneys say Straka took video that shows he encouraged law-breaking that day. He wasn’t charged with that. But, like most if not all other Capitol targets, Straka says he was ordered to keep quiet or face being charged with more crimes.

The Department of Justice lawyers leaked word that Straka had provided information to them, which was turned into salacious “news” stories that he’d become an informant of some kind. Straka says that’s nonsense. He said in the three-and-a-half years he’s been involved in politics he’s never heard anything about “ANY INFORMATION of ANY KIND about any criminal wrongdoing of any person in the MAGA movement.” Nevertheless, some people have labeled him a snitch of some kind.

Dinesh D’Souza says Straka showed the feds it wasn’t he who grabbed a shield on the Capitol Police officer. He pointed out the video proving it wasn’t him. “He did not sell out the conservative movement,” says D’Souza.

Walkaway movement founder Brandon Straka has been a victim both of the sadists in the Biden DOJ and also of leftist lies that he sold out Trump and the MAGA movement. Here's the scoop. pic.twitter.com/7bhuqlrbkd — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) January 21, 2022

Straka was given three years probation, three months house arrest, and a $5,000 fine for the one count he copped to, which was that he “knew at the time he entered the U.S. Capitol Grounds that that he did not have permission to enter the Grounds…to impede, disrupt, or disturb the orderly conduct of a session of Congress.”

Straka issued a statement on social media on Wednesday afternoon announcing he’d been given his voice back. He’s on Gettr and Rumble and plans to leave Leftist social media, which began censoring him even before January 6, 2021.

Pray for Brandon Straka of the #WalkAway Campaign. He just received his sentence for the Jan 6 Capitol riot. 3-year probation

3 months house arrest

$5k fine Brandon genuinely loves America & actively supports law enforcement. He is a good person that wants more for all of us. — Adam Rizzieri 🇺🇸 (@TheAdamRizz) January 24, 2022

His Walk Away campaign was canceled by Mail Chimp, Constant Contact, and Facebook.