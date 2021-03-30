Dems Come for Rep. Matt Gaetz With 'Unclear' Story: He 'Is Said to Be' 'Possibly' Subject of 'Inquiry.' His Response Is a Shocker

The New York Times is running with a story that claims “the Justice Department is said to be” “inquiring” into an “unclear” report that it’s “possible” Florida Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz was involved with a 17-year-old girl two years ago.

Having sex with a minor is serious business and should be punished.

No charges have been brought against the congressman. In fact, it’s “unclear,” to use the NYT’s word, whether it even rises to an “investigation.”

Forgive us if we’re a bit skeptical of the same news outfits that “reported” planned leaks that Trump was a Russian secret agent who hired hookers to pee on a bed and then kept reporting this tripe when it was outed as a political oppo hit job by Hillary Clinton and her willing accomplices at the FBI and CIA.

And Gaetz says we’re right to be a little skeptical.

After The Times story broke, Gaetz went public with an even more shocking reply.

In a series of tweets, the congressman fired back with an absolutely gobsmacking explanation for its timing and allegations.

Gaetz says the story came from “organized criminal extortion involving a former DOJ official.”

Over the past several weeks my family and I have been victims of an organized criminal extortion involving a former DOJ official seeking $25 million while threatening to smear my name. We have been cooperating with federal authorities in this matter… …and my father has even been wearing a wire at the FBI’s direction to catch these criminals. The planted leak to the FBI tonight was intended to thwart that investigation. No part of the allegations against me are true, and the people pushing these lies are targets… ..of the ongoing extortion investigation. I demand the DOJ immediately release the tapes, made at their direction, which implicate their former colleague in crimes against me based on false allegations.

Over the past several weeks my family and I have been victims of an organized criminal extortion involving a former DOJ official seeking $25 million while threatening to smear my name. We have been cooperating with federal authorities in this matter… — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) March 30, 2021

…of the ongoing extortion investigation. I demand the DOJ immediately release the tapes, made at their direction, which implicate their former colleague in crimes against me based on false allegations. — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) March 30, 2021

The good-looking 38-year-old Florida congressman has been on the Democrat hit list since he became one of the most fiery and articulate supporters of Donald Trump and his brand of conservatism.

The New York Times story includes much about an alleged acquaintance of Gaetz’s who quit public service when he got caught allegedly siphoning off government funds for personal expenses. He also was alleged to be some kind of sugar daddy, with at least one of the recipients of his largess an allegedly underage teen.

Joel Greenberg, who was indicted last summer on an array of charges, including sex trafficking of a child and financially supporting people in exchange for sex, at least one of whom was an underage girl.

The Times says that “people who have been briefed” say an “inquiry” – note the word “investigation” is not used – was opened at the end of the Trump administration, according to “people briefed on the matter.”

That means the “people” weren’t there but heard about it from someone else and now Gaetz has shed some light on who that might be.

“On the matter” isn’t an “investigation,” either, as Loretta Lynch can—and has—told the American public.

The Times reports that it’s unclear whether Gaetz is in fact under any criminal suspicion.

No charges have been brought against Mr. Gaetz, and the extent of his criminal exposure is unclear.

The Times alleges there were sexual encounters between Gaetz and “the girl” about two years ago that “investigators are scrutinizing, according to two of the people.”

Investigators are examining whether Mr. Gaetz violated federal sex trafficking laws, the people said. A variety of federal statutes make it illegal to induce someone under 18 to travel over state lines to engage in sex in exchange for money or something of value. The Justice Department regularly prosecutes such cases, and offenders often receive severe sentences.

Gaetz told The Times that his attorneys have contacted the Justice Department and assured them that he isn’t a target of an investigation. But we’ve heard that before. Just asked President Trump.

“I only know that it has to do with women,” Mr. Gaetz said. “I have a suspicion that someone is trying to recategorize my generosity to ex-girlfriends as something more untoward.”

Gaetz is the adoptive father of a college-age son and became engaged in December. He was reported to be considering leaving Congress to go to Newsmax television.

If this is a real job possibility, then you can be assured that any offer would be rescinded because of this, er, inquiry.

Think of it what you will, but be assured, Democrats or their proxies aren’t playing beanbag. This was a high-and-tight fastball right to Gaetz’s temple.

It sounds like Gaetz is preparing for war.

Victoria Taft is the host of “The Adult in the Room Podcast With Victoria Taft” where you can hear her series on “Antifa Versus Mike Strickland.” Find it here. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter, Parler, MeWe, Minds @VictoriaTaft