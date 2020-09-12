CA Governor Gavin Newsom Signs 'Sick' 'Equality' Bill That Treats Gay Pedophiles the Same As Straight Pedophiles

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law Senate Bill 145 Friday night, a bill that claims to equalize the liberal laws for heterosexual pedophiles and apply them to gay pedophiles.

Late Friday, when Californians were watching out for fires or breathing in smokey air, Governor Gavin Newsom signed SB 145 into law removing the requirements for adults having sex with children within a ten year age gap to register as a sex offender.

It was seen as groundbreaking for gay pedophilia and pederasty.

KUSI reports that the law applies to children as young as 14.

The legislation applies in cases where the victim is aged between 14 and 17 years old. It also tries to remove existing the registration requirement for having oral and anal sex. “If signed into law, a 24-year-old could have sexual relations with a 15-year-old child without being required to register as a sex offender,” Senate Republican Leader Shannon Grove tweeted Tuesday.

A judge could make the decision as to whether a gay person would have to register as a sex offender as they do in cases of a heterosexual person having sex with a child.

(2) Notwithstanding paragraph (1), a person convicted of a violation of subdivision (b) of Section 286, subdivision (b) of Section 287, or subdivision (h) or (i) of Section 289 shall not be required to register if, at the time of the offense, the person is not more than 10 years older than the minor, as measured from the minor’s date of birth to the person’s date of birth, and the conviction is the only one requiring the person to register. This paragraph does not preclude the court from requiring a person to register pursuant to Section 290.006.

Author of SB 145, Senator Scott Wiener, says the bill allows gays to have sex with kids if there’s a ten years or less age disparity between the predator and the child. Wiener says this is just evening up the score between gays and straights. Heterosexuals engaging in sex, for example a 24-year-old man having sex with a 15-year-old, doesn’t necessarily have to sign up to be on a sex registry.

A group called Equality California said in a news release that the new law evened the scored between gay and straight sex with children.

Senate Bill 145 ends California’s anti-LGTBQ discriminatory treatment of specific sex acts regarding sex offender registry law. Under longstanding California law (since 1944), if an adult has voluntary penile-vaginal intercourse with a minor aged 14, 15, 16, or 17 and is up to 10 years older than the minor, the offense is not automatically registrable. Rather, a judge has discretion whether or not to place the defendant on the sex offender registry depending on the facts of the case. By contrast, if the act is oral sex, anal sex or sexual penetration, the court must place the defendant on the sex offender registry regardless of the facts of the crime and even in cases where the prosecutor and judge do not want to place the defendant on the registry. This distinction in the law is irrational and discriminatory towards LGBTQ young people.

Gay state Senator Scott Wiener authored the bill.

In the past, Wiener has authored or supported bills that have helped gay lawbreakers. He supported a bill dropping criminal penalties for people who knew they had HIV-AIDS but continued to have sex with others, irrespective of public health.

And, as city commissioner, Weiner authored and supported a bill to require naked men sitting at tables at outdoor spaces in the Castro district to cover the chair before they sat down. It apparently never occurred to him to outlaw men parading naked in public spaces, though, in fairness, he did support making people put on clothes before they ate at a restaurant. What constraint.

Crucially, instead of evening the score between gay and straight pedophilia by making all sex with children come under the harshest of penalties and registries, Wiener opted to normalize it even more. And Newsom signed it into law. There’s your take-away.

Wiener has gone full conspiracy theorist in fighting an understandable onslaught of negative reaction to his gay pedophile protection act. He’s invoked the specter of the QAnon online community and Republicans working against little him, a man of the people.

Wiener’s “conspiracy,” to the extent that it exists, is one of people who think it’s wrong to have sex with children. There’s no mystery about that. Wiener doesn’t have to conjure evil conspiratorial intent by his opponents, he just needs to talk to a parent of a vulnerable child or a person who goes to church every once in a while to find that his viewpoint is not normal on this issue. “Equality” for pedophiles is actually not the core issue here. Keeping children equally safe from all pedophiles would seem to be a worthy goal here. Not to Wiener, apparently.

The president weighed in.

Wiener’s conspiracy also involves Republican and former gubernatorial candidate John Cox.

“I couldn’t agree more and it was a cowardly move by Gavin Newsom to sign this on a Friday night. The law AND the 10 year age gap MUST BE REPEALED. As the parent of a teenage daughter I am appalled.”

Republican State Senator Melissa Melendez is part of the conspiracy apparently too.

USA Today did a “fact check” of Wiener’s bill and pronounced that all “pro-pedophilia” claims about the bill are “false.”

Based on our research, viral claims about SB-145 as “pro-pedophilia” legislation are FALSE. From its passage and vote count to its contents, posts online have spread falsehoods about the legislation, which allows judges to have the same level of discretion over sex offender registration for anal and oral sex that they already do for penile-vaginal sex. It is intended to strengthen the sex offender registry and end discrimination against LGBTQ youth. SB-145 will not affect the criminal status of sex between minors and adults.

Journalist Chadwick Moore, who’s gay and watches the gay movement, told The Blaze that SB 145 just pushes the normalization of “minor-attracted persons,” namely pedophiles.

“It’s really sick and dark,” Moore said. “These things are coming out in the activist circles and entering the mainstream narrative. […] You know, this is how the left always operates, with what’s called the Overton window. They will put a really insane idea out there just to shift the frame of acceptable public discourse.” “They are masters at using language to change the narrative and change how people view the world,” Moore went on to explain. He noted that pedophiles are now calling themselves “Minor Attracted Persons” or “MAPs” and arguing that pedophilia is merely a “sexual orientation” in an attempt to gain acceptance into the LGBT community.

So, who are you going to believe? Scott Wiener and USA Today fact checks or your own lying eyes?