Did Facebook Reconsider Its Ban on Trump?

By Tyler O'Neil Jun 03, 2021 12:04 AM ET
On Wednesday night, a rumor spread on social media. Many noticed that former President Donald Trump’s accounts on Facebook and Instagram seemed to have reappeared. Yet a Facebook spokesperson confirmed that the platform had not restored the former president — he remains locked out of his accounts.

Vox’s Aaron Rupar had tweeted about the apparent reappearance of Trump’s accounts, but Facebook spokesman Andy Stone clarified the situation.

“No. Nothing about the status of President Trump’s presence on our platform has changed. He remains indefinitely suspended,” Stone tweeted.

Trump had shut down his blog and it seemed that perhaps he had done so because Facebook had reinstated him. Alas, that is not the case.

Last month, Facebook’s oversight board upheld the decision to ban Trump, a decision that the board said it would reconsider in six months.

