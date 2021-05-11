Good Riddance: Trump-Hating GOP Squishes Threatening To Form New Party

LOL—GOP Deadbeats May Get Rid of Themselves

Some days, the news gods are just on my side.

As evening falls here in the Sonoran Desert and I am about to begin work in earnest on tomorrow’s Morning Briefing (which you can subscribe to for free), I am quite happy with the day’s work output thus far. I recorded a podcast for our VIP subscribers and also published my latest column.

As it turned out, both were about squish Republicans who hate Donald Trump. That wasn’t the plan at the beginning of the day but I guess they’ve been on my mind. In both posts I emphasized the need for the GOP to rid itself of these useless and untrustworthy enemies within.

Whaddya know, looks like they may do it for us.

The New York Times:

More than 100 Republicans, including some former elected officials, are preparing to release a letter this week threatening to form a third party if the Republican Party does not make certain changes, according to an organizer of the effort. The statement is expected to take aim at former President Donald J. Trump’s stranglehold on Republicans, which signatories to the document have deemed unconscionable. “When in our democratic republic, forces of conspiracy, division, and despotism arise, it is the patriotic duty of citizens to act collectively in defense of liberty and justice,” reads the preamble to the full statement, which is expected to be released on Thursday.

More than 100, you say! Egads, however will we survive!

Honestly, that’s not bad. I didn’t think there were that many of them left if you didn’t count the living elder Bush family members.

Predictably, this tantrum effort is being organized by one of those Republicans who only Democrats have heard of:

“This is a first step,” said Miles Taylor, an organizer of the effort and a former Trump-era Department of Homeland Security official who anonymously wrote a book condemning the Trump administration. In October, Mr. Taylor acknowledged he was the author of both the book and a 2018 New York Times Op-Ed article. “This is us saying that a group of more than 100 prominent Republicans think that the situation has gotten so dire with the Republican Party that it is now time to seriously consider whether an alternative might be the only option,” he said.

Miles apparently wants to extend his 15 minutes of inside the Beltway fame by 45 seconds or so. And just who are these “prominent Republicans” you may ask? The most high profile names leaked so far are former governors Tom Ridge and Christine Todd Whitman, neither of whom any GOP voter under the age of 50 has ever heard of. You can bet that the rest are a bunch of bureaucrats whose primary concern is being invited to D.C. cocktail parties and being in favor with GOP higher-ups who can hook them up with lobbying jobs. They’re seeing that gravy train ride away from them and they’re terrified. They may actually have to stop letting their backsides grow at the Capitol Hill Club and head out in to the world to find real jobs.

Reiterating for the third time in as many posts: the GOP would be far better off without these people. Let them flee and see how far their new party gets. If they think that Trump is haunting their dreams right now, imagine how their daddy issues will play out once they’re permanently relegated to the political wilderness.

Adios, los squishos. We don’t need ya here.