Kruiser's 'Worst Week Ever'—Let's Start Shaming the Members of the Cult of Fauci

Dr. Elf on the Shelf Has Got to Go

If elected, I promise to make virtue signaling a crime punishable by law.

Wait, is that virtue signaling?

While writing a column last weekend that expressed my annoyance with the COVID-19 Super Bowl scolds I found myself reassessing my deep dislike of one Anthony Fauci, who is purportedly a physician (I have never seen a copy of his medical degree and remain skeptical). It’s not that I didn’t already dislike the guy. He is the face of the Wuhan Chinese Bat Flu, after all. It’s that I didn’t realize that my dislike has been intensifying of late. I thought maybe it was just at a steady level of extreme but it’s gotten stronger.

I hadn’t really thought about when that began but now I can pinpoint where it started getting worse for me: the two masks thing.

After his best COVID panic porn bud Grandpa Gropes was sworn in as president, Fauci smugly told America that wearing two masks was better than one. I remember thinking at the time, “Yeah, now he’s just messing with us because he can.”

The Babylon Bee brilliantly lampooned Fauci’s arbitrary approach to keeping the public healthy:

Fauci Spins His Handy 'Wheel Of Science' To See What He Should Recommend Today https://t.co/6gWdvnWjon — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) February 7, 2021

Yeah, he’s just making stuff up. If you don’t believe me, ask him.

I know that we’re all mostly in agreement about Fauci but what’s disturbing is that half the country treats every word that comes out of Dr. Rando’s mouth as if it were divinely inspired. It’s as if tens of millions of people are under mass hypnosis and haven’t noticed that Fauci ends up recanting or contradicting half of what he says. As I wrote in my column over the weekend, I’ve honestly lost count of how many times Fauci and his co-conspirators at the CDC have had an “Oops, our bad…” moment about an oh-so-important public health proclamation.

During one of our recent VIP Gold Live chats, Stephen Green pointed out that Fauci isn’t really a physician anymore, he’s been a run-of-the-mill bureaucrat for far too long now. He’s not motivated by a desire to get people healthy like a doctor would be, rather he’s all about the power, like any bureaucrat. Left unchecked, this idiot might talk Ol’ Gropes into mandating body masks. Permanently.

I’m at the point right now where I am ready to do the opposite of whatever Fauci recommends. There is a twofold benefit to that. First, he’s almost always full of crap so it’s probably in my best interest to avoid his advice. Second, publicly pushing back against the panic porn mongers irritates all the right people.

We’re not going to stop the leftists from worshiping bureaucrats. They’re godless and government is their religion. We can, however, endlessly mock and shame their cult-like ways whenever we get the chance.

Hmmm…I feel a new regular feature for my Morning Briefing might be happening here.

Now let us all go and enjoy life. Remember, the progs hate that.

___

Kruiser on Gab

Kruiser on Parler

Kruiser on MeWe

Kruiser on Twitter

Kruiser on Facebook

PJ Media Senior Columnist and Associate Editor Stephen Kruiser is the author of “Don’t Let the Hippies Shower” and “Straight Outta Feelings: Political Zen in the Age of Outrage,” both of which address serious subjects in a humorous way. Monday through Friday he edits PJ Media’s “Morning Briefing.” His columns appear twice a week.