It’s already Zero Dark Thirty of the Big Day, and I still have no idea who this week’s special guest is because Kruiser and I spent last night on Slack talking about razor blades instead of work.

“Work.”

Heh.

Regardless, I’m sure this week’s special guest is someone special because how could they not be? The Seat of Uncomfortable Ecstasy confers specialness on all those who sit there.

See you Thursday — can’t wait!

P.S. If you aren’t already a VIP Gold supporter, what are you waiting for?