'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, Preston, VodkaPundit LIVE AT 3:30PM THURSDAY

Greetings, VIP Gold members… and to those of you secretly dreaming of becoming one.

It’s Your Friendly Neighborhood VodkaPundit with the good news about our new format.

“It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” is now produced by our own Bryan Preston, live while he’s on the air.

“What does that mean?” I hear you ask, your words reverberating through the series of internet tubes.

What it means is no arbitrary time limits, and we get to mix it up with you in the chat section below, even as we’re mixing it up in the live video stream.

Multitasking brings even more entertainment value to your VIP Gold membership dollar.

And if it doesn’t, we’ll remind you of our solemn pledge: No refunds.

All kidding aside, can’t wait to chat with you on Thursday!