Biden Administration Takes a Credibility Hit on the World Stage After Mar-a-Lago Raid

Monday’s FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago is causing headaches for the Biden administration. Early polls show that public opinion is not on their side. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tripped and stumbled when Fox News’s Peter Doocy confronted her on the political nature of the raid.

Things have gotten so bad that the media is trying to change the definition of the word “raid.” They endlessly parrot the line, “No one is above the law.”

Newsweek is helping by publishing an anonymously sourced story to try and shield Attorney General Merrick Garland. Like Sergeant Schultz, he knew nothing of the plans to raid Trump’s Florida residence. These unnamed people “close to the investigation” claim that there was an informant in Mar-a-Lago who told them precisely where all the documents were, yet it took them nine hours to find them in the padlocked room Team Trump had shown them just a few weeks before.

As we sort out this farcical and feckless chapter in America’s decline into something that is not the republic we grew up in, the world is watching. And at least one South American leader has noted the incredible hypocrisy of the current regime. President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador asked a simple yet devastating question:

What would the US Government say, if OUR police raided the house of one of the main possible contenders of OUR 2024 presidential election? 🤔

https://t.co/tKKyHKh5rh — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) August 9, 2022

It is easy to picture leaders worldwide asking similar questions. America has put itself in the role of monitoring and influencing the political processes of other countries for over a century. The U.S. has put election watchers in dozens of countries to “secure democracy” since World War II and has routinely called out foreign leaders for the same tactics the Biden administration is using now.

This same President Biden held loan guarantees over the head of Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko until he fired a “corrupt” prosecutor. Yet here is his administration using law enforcement and the threat of prosecution to intimidate President Biden’s predecessor and the leading candidate to run against him in 2024.

When Vladimir Putin jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, he reportedly said that Navalny got what he deserved. The narrative in the legacy media and among blue check lefties is a milder echo of the same sentiment. Here is the disgraced Mueller probe lawyer Andrew Weissmann’s opinion: “Trump’s specious claim that FBI planted evidence during the search has an inconvenient fact: his lawyer was on site for the search. Clearly, Trump knows the incriminating nature of what the FBI has recovered and is preparing his defense.” Of course, Trump will get charged because he is guilty, says the Russia-collusion hoaxer.

Here is neocon and useful idiot Bill Kristol’s take on public opinion about the raid: “The “criticism” isn’t real criticism, and it was never ‘deafening.’ DOJ should follow its usual practices and procedures consistent with and designed to bolster the rule of law.” Everything is perfectly normal, and no one is agitated. According to Kristol, the raid, which is based on information that remains sealed as of this morning, is just business as usual.

According to MSNBC legal analyst Jessica Levinson, Trump only incriminates himself when he invokes his constitutionally protected Fifth Amendment right. The concept of “innocent until proven guilty” does not apply to enemies of the regime. Ask a January 6 defendant still rotting in jail awaiting trial on a misdemeanor.

Bukele has a devastating point. And he has a bit of room to talk. He has been an innovative leader in El Salvador, experimenting with Bitcoin as a currency and focusing on the prosperity of his country. El Salvador is much safer now than it was when he assumed office. The murder rate dropped 59% between 2019 and 2021, and while there was a spike this spring, it appears to be under control now. He will also run for reelection in 2024 and to date has jailed gang members rather than his political opposition.

The Biden administration’s violation of political norms is reverberating around the world, and the White House cannot run away from it. In its zeal to kneecap its ideological opposition, the administration has given away a huge chunk of America’s moral standing around the globe.