Great News on President Trump's Medical Condition

President Trump’s physicians spoke to the media this morning and reported very encouraging news. The president is reportedly fever-free and has not had shortness of breath, according to Dr. Sean Conley. According to Conley, the president is not on oxygen and the team remains cautiously optimistic. The last oxygen saturation level taken while the president was walking around was 96%. Normal levels are 95-100%.

Conley emphasized again that the trip to Walter Reed Medical Center was taken out of an abundance of caution and for access to state-of-the-art medical monitoring. He emphasized the first week of COVID-19, in particular, days seven to ten are the most critical in determining the course of this illness.

After 72 hours, Dr. Conley reported he and the team are very happy with the president’s progress. He repeated President Trump’s symptoms: a mild cough, fever, some nasal congestion, and fatigue. According to Conley, all of these symptoms are resolving and improving.

Pulmonologist Dr. Sean Dooley also emphasized the president is receiving state-of-the-art multi-disciplinary care. Because of the wide range of complications COVID-19 can cause, the president’s heart, kidneys, and liver are all being monitored, and all are normal. He repeated President Trump is not on oxygen and is moving around the suite easily.

Dooley said when the team finished their rounds, President Trump told them, “I feel like I could walk out of here today.” Dr. Ben Garibaldi then discussed the therapeutics being given to the president. He confirmed the president had received Regeneron’s polyclonal antibody cocktail in a single dose. POTUS received his first dose of Remdesivir last evening and will continue that medication for five days. The plan is to encourage him to eat, stay hydrated, and move around since he is in good spirits and feeling up to it.

Dr. Conley then noted the president has been fever-free for 24 hours. According to the CDC, a recovering COVID-19 patient who is fever-free for 24 hours without medication is encouraging news. Conley then joked that Chief of Staff Mark Meadows had delivered plenty of work to President Trump, and he is doing it.

Conley declined to estimate a discharge date due to the known course of the illness because days 7-10 are when the inflammatory phase may present. He noted that President Trump has received advanced therapies much earlier in the course of the virus than most patients, so they are monitoring him carefully.

The team is monitoring ultrasounds and lab work to monitor various body systems daily. Dr. Conley declined to disclose any specific results and emphasized the president is not on oxygen today and did not require it Thursday or yesterday. He did note hydroxychloroquine was discussed, but the president is not currently taking it.

When asked about the president’s risk factors, Conley said his known risks are being 74, a male, and slightly overweight. He said other than that, the president is very healthy. His cholesterol and blood pressure are excellent, and Trump is not on routine medications for those conditions. He also reported the president’s heart rate is 70-80, his blood pressure is 110-120’s. These are normal readings in line with President Trump’s routine physicals.

Conley commented on the condition of Melania Trump and said she is convalescing at home and doing very well. She has no indications of needing advanced therapies. When Conley was asked if these are all good signs, why was the decision made to transfer him to Walter Reed? Conley smiled and said, “He’s the President of the United States.” Enough said.

WATCH the full press conference: