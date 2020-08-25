Joe Biden Has a Glaring Anti-Semitism Problem

Commentator Scott Adams had some pretty harsh and profane words for Joe Biden when the Democrat nominee made the “very fine people” lie central to his acceptance speech at the DNC. I was more offended when he used it to launch his campaign in a cynical and ridiculous video. Kind of a shame he decided to run based on something that only happened in his addled brain, but here we are.

In his acceptance speech at the convention, Biden talked about the idiots in Charlottesville wearing Hawaiian shirts, carrying tiki torches, and uttering anti-Semitic tropes. Super weird that one of those men with “bulging veins” endorsed Joe Biden directly after the convention. While the campaign has denounced Richard Spencer’s endorsement, I have yet to see the candidate do it.

While I do not expect the media to demand Joe Biden personally denounce Spencer and his ilk in every upcoming interview, they should. It is just another example of the corporate media’s double standard, as Donald Trump and every Republican appearing on the Sunday shows would have that demand placed on them if the situation were reversed.

The irony of this endorsement, given Joe Biden’s obsession with Charlottesville, cannot be overstated. However, there is also a simple explanation. Joe Biden and the Democrats have a severe anti-Semitism problem that they refuse to acknowledge or condemn. Their bigots slither through the halls of Congress and have primetime shows on MSNBC.

Let’s start with the Democratic convention. No less than six supporters of anti-Semitic super-champion Louis Farrakhan participated. I refuse to call him a minister because preaching hate is not worthy of the title.

The rapper known as Common has promoted Farrakhan on social media and appeared with him in public. Common was featured at the DNC in a musical performance with John Legend. His ties to the hate preacher go back to at least 1995, when he talked about his participation with the Nation of Islam in an interview with BET.

Dallas-based pastor Freddy Haynes, who said a woke prayer, has praised Farrakhan and appeared in photos with him. In one tweet he referred to Farrakhan as a “wonderful and great man”:

Just finished delivering Commencement address at Grambling State University. @LouisFarrakhan was attending the graduation of his beloved granddaughter! His gracious and generous compliments touched my heart! A wonderful and great man! pic.twitter.com/EydmFn7qJK — Dr. Freddy Haynes (@fhunscripted) December 15, 2017

Former Women’s March leaders Linda Sarsour and Tamika Mallory also participated. Both were taken out of their positions with the activist group because of their open anti-Semitic views. They have openly praised Farrakhan and the Nation of Islam. Sarsour is also a strong proponent of Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS), a movement which seeks to isolate and destroy the state of Israel.

The Biden campaign attempted to distance itself from Sarsour by saying she had no role in the campaign and that the nominee disagreed with her views and BDS stance. However, the Democrats can’t resist the urge to pander. Top campaign aides Ashley Allison and Tony Blinken reportedly apologized to Arab and Muslim Democrats for criticizing Sarsour on a call on August 23.

However, don’t worry about these two ladies. They have found another lucrative deal promoting riots in Louisville, Kentucky. They founded an organization called Until Freedom, which is marching on the Louisville Metro Police Department as we speak.

Senator Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Representative James Clyburn (D-S.C.) also participated in the convention. Both have made positive comments about Farrakhan. Clyburn appeared with him in Pittsburgh in 2011 despite objections from the Jewish community. Oddly, Clyburn is credited with putting Joe Biden on top in the South Carolina primary, yet has decades of associations with Farrakhan. Booker has said he is very familiar with Farrakhan’s teaching and would be willing to meet with him.

Joe Biden even has an award-winning anti-Semite in his caucus. Representative Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) was named “Anti-Semite of the Year” in 2019 in a poll at StopAntisemitism.org. She actually topped Richard Spencer and Louis Farrakhan. Quite an accomplishment.

You may recall, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) could not bring herself to censure the freshman congresswoman for her anti-Semitic remarks. Instead, her caucus condemned hate without ever mentioning Omar specifically. Omar also received the Democratic Party’s endorsement in her recent primary.

Another freshman, Representative Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), fiercely defended Linda Sarsour after Biden’s campaign distanced itself from her. She has also said:

“There’s always kind of a calming feeling when I think of the tragedy of the Holocaust, that it was my ancestors — Palestinians — who lost their land and some lost their lives, their livelihood, their human dignity, their existence, in many ways, has been wiped out … in the name of trying to create a safe haven for Jews,”

The entire Squad supports the BDS movement, which is seen as anti-Semitic. While the DNC platform rejects BDS, it acknowledges that it is acceptable for members of their caucus to hold a different view. This stance is neither a principled position nor a rejection of anti-Semitism, and Joe Biden is the de facto leader of the party.

Biden was also part of the administration that returned Al Sharpton to legitimacy within the Democrat Party. Nearly all the primary candidates in 2020 met with the anti-Semitic agitator responsible for the deaths at Freddy’s Fashion Mart. An L.A. Times headline proclaimed, “For Democrats All Paths to the White House Run Through the House of Sharpton.”

Richard Spencer and the alt-right generally soured on Trump when his support for Israel was evident through his actions. The president enjoys an 82% approval rating among Israeli Jews, and recently the administration has made a breakthrough heading toward more peace and cooperation in the Middle East.

Spencer feels more at home in the Democrat Party. Joe Biden said during his acceptance speech that he could never stand silent in the face of anti-Semitism. Biden was silent during his entire tenure as vice president as Al Sharpton visited the White House over sixty times. He does not demand that the Democrat Platform rule out BDS support for members of their caucus. And his party continues to endorse open anti-Semites for congressional seats.

Joe Biden is complicit. We know it because the Charlottesville march leader, the one on whose bigotry Biden centered his entire campaign, is now on his side. Biden needs to clean out his own house and stop repeating a debunked lie.