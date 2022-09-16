Vámonos! Martha's Vineyard Begins Deportation of Group of 50 Illegal Aliens

Within roughly 36 hours of a small group of 50 illegal migrants arriving at the luxurious island known as Martha’s Vineyard, courtesy of the brilliant Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), deportations have already commenced. That didn’t take long, did it?

It looks like maybe the island demographics became just a little too diverse for its residents.

NBC correspondent Emilie Ikeda posted video footage to Twitter Friday morning that showed a number of the Martha’s Vineyard 50 boarding buses. The buses are headed, first via ferry, to Joint Base Cape Cod, where they will be processed with the help of — get this — the Massachusetts National Guard, activated to help deal with what island officials dubbed Thursday a “humanitarian crisis.”

HAPPENING NOW: Migrants, flown into Martha’s Vineyard by Fl’s governor, are boarding buses. They’ll be heading to Joint Base Cape Cod, according to officials. 125 Mass National Guard members are being activated to assist. @NBCNews pic.twitter.com/RLwxNPu8GM — Emilie Ikeda (@EmilieIkedaNBC) September 16, 2022

News of the migrants being bused off the swanky island sparked immediate ridicule, as one would expect.

“So the ‘sanctuary jurisdiction’ of Martha’s Vineyard, which claims to be a welcoming community for illegal immigrants, is busing them off the island after just 1 DAY?” tweeted the DeSantis War Room account.

According to Boston Globe’s Samantha J. Gross, multiple buses arrived to carry the 50 illegal aliens away to their new temporary homes. “Buses have arrived in Edgartown to transport migrants from St. Andrew’s Parish House. There is one big bus and two shorter buses to transport folks off the island. People with bags are taking selfies and hugging volunteers goodbye,” she tweeted.

CNN had the story, making certain in its title that the migrants are “voluntarily” being transported to Joint Base Cape Cod for processing and shelter.

The outlet noted:

The migrants will be sent voluntarily to Joint Base Cape Cod, said Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, who added he’s activating up to 125 National Guard members to assist the relief effort.

Baker lauded a temporary shelter that the Martha’s Vineyard community set up for the migrants in “a moment of urgent need.”

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (D) expressed gratitude to everyone who pitched in to take care of the 50 illegal aliens that caused Martha’s Vineyard to go to DEFCON 1, averting a prolonged humanitarian crisis on an island comprised of six small vineyard towns that have a combined worth of $20 billion in property value and the finances to muster any resources they could have possibly needed to house and feed a mere 50 people.

“We are grateful to the providers, volunteers and local officials that stepped up on Martha’s Vineyard over the past few days to provide immediate services to these individuals,” Baker told CNN.

This is a developing story. Further updates to come.