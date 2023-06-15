Report: At Least 10 Percent of All COVID Relief Funds Were Stolen or Wasted

An Associated Press investigation into more than $4 Trillion in COVID-19 relief funds found that at least one of every ten dollars was either stolen or wasted. And that figure is likely to grow.

How could this have happened? It was incompetence, laziness, and stupidity at every level of government — federal, state, and local. The goal was to disburse the funds as quickly as possible. This led to incredible amounts of fraud that could have been avoided with just a tiny bit of oversight.

For instance, the Small Business Administration (SBA) made the decision not to cross-check Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan applications against the Treasury Department’s “Do Not Pay” list, which is intended to keep federal dollars from flowing to known criminals and scam artists. More than 2.3 million of those loans were flagged for being potentially fraudulent, and most were never investigated. More than 1.8 million if the “flagged” accounts ended up being deleted in the transition from the Trump to the Biden administration.

Guess what? The funds ended up in the pockets of scam artists and criminal gangs.

“If you open up the bank window and say, give me your application and just promise me you really are who you say you are, you attract a lot of fraudsters and that’s what happened here,” Michael Horowitz, the Justice Department’s inspector general, told the AP.

Don’t expect a final waste/fraud/abuse number anytime soon. “I’m hesitant to get too far out on how much it is,” Horowitz said. “But clearly it’s substantial and the final accounting is still at least a couple of years away.”

Reason.com:

Still, the most surprising thing about the Associated Press’s report might be that the overall figure isn’t higher. That probably has to do with how it defines “fraud” and “waste.” Take, for example, this National Bureau of Economic Research study that found “only 23 to 34 percent of the [PPP’s] funds went directly to workers who would have otherwise lost their jobs.” Or a similar study from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis that found taxpayers paid roughly $4 for every $1 of wages and benefits to workers via PPP. The rest of those dollars went to business owners, which wasn’t the original intention of the program. That’s technically not fraud, nor is it likely to be included in the final tallies of how much aid was wasted during the pandemic—but maybe it should be.

And just how much trust can we place in government estimates of fraud and theft?

A 2022 study from the University of Texas at Austin found almost five times as many suspicious Paycheck Protection loans as the $20 billion SBA’s inspector general has reported so far. The research, led by finance professor John Griffin, found as much as $117 billion in questionable and possibly fraudulent loans, citing indicators such as non-registered businesses and multiple loans to the same address. Horowitz, the pandemic watchdog chairman, criticized the government’s failure early on to use the “Do Not Pay” Treasury Department database, designed to keep government money from going to debarred contractors, fugitives, felons or people convicted of tax fraud. Those reviews, he said, could have been done quickly.

It’s possible that up to 25% of COVID-19 relief funds were misspent, misdirected, stolen, or wasted. That’s a trillion dollars — most of it borrowed — that our grandchildren and their grandchildren will have to pay off.

Someone in the government should go to jail for this kind of incompetence.