First Lawsuit Filed Against Student Loan Forgiveness Program as CBO Pegs Cost at $400 Billion

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) released its estimate of the cost of Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program and found that it would cost taxpayers at least $400 billion.

CBO Director Phillip Swagel said, “Reduced cash inflows to the Treasury will increase the amounts that the federal government borrows over time,” which means the $400 billion number is a guess. If interest rates keep rising because of rising budget deficits, it will become more expensive to borrow that $400 billion.

The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, an organization that has long advocated for fiscal sanity, said the CBO’s predictions confirm “the outrageous cost” of Biden’s student loan plan.

“As CBO’s estimates help confirm, the President’s student debt plan would wipe out the ten-year savings from the Inflation Reduction Act twice over, worsen inflationary pressures, and deliver benefits to millions of Americans with advanced degrees in upper-income households,” said its president, Maya MacGuineas. “This might be the most costly executive action in history. It’s unacceptable that the President would implement it without offsets and without Congressional approval.”

Um, yeah. What she said.

NBCNews:

The administration’s plan, which also calls for extending a pause on payments through the end of the year at an estimated cost of $20 billion, has drawn equally sharp criticism from Republicans who argue it will add to inflation. GOP lawmakers highlighted the added cost to taxpayers just a few weeks out from the midterm elections amid historically high inflation. “The Biden Administration’s student debt bailout is even more expensive than we initially thought,” tweeted Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz. “The current bailout will cost Americans $420 BILLION, according to the CBO. This is likely the most expensive executive action in American history.”

Related: Biden Admits His Student Loan Forgiveness Plan Is Illegal

The “legal justification” for the plan being used by Biden — with a straight face — is that because of the “national emergency of the pandemic, the power to forgive the debt falls under an obscure 2003 law that allows the president to cancel or restructure the college debt of soldiers fighting a war.

Yes, it’s that thin of a reed.

But it still may stand up to a court test because of the issue of standing. “Who will be injured if the debts are forgiven?” It’s a good question, and the Pacific Legal Foundation — a libertarian law firm — thinks it has the answer.

U.S. News: