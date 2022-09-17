Abbott and DeSantis's Immigration Gambit Has Generated Mass Hysteria on the Left

Have you ever seen leftists talk themselves into a mental health crisis? That’s exactly what we’re seeing as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have blown up the immigration debate in Washington and exposed the crisis on our southern border — a crisis that Joe Biden continues to desperately try to keep out of the news.

Even with helpful media, it’s hard to hide the fact that the fiscal year ending on September 30 will see the largest number of illegal border crossings in history. More than 2 million people have crossed across the border illegally already with a record 8,000 a day according to the most recent estimates.

And our vice president says the “border is secure”?

This is a crisis by any measurement you care to use. And yet the Biden administration continues to proceed like it’s “business as usual” as the illegal alien “asylum seekers” are given a cursory interview, a cursory records check, and a cursory slip of paper giving them a court date to appear — years into the future.

It’s a humanitarian disaster waiting to happen, and Biden refuses to even admit there’s a problem.

The hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens the Biden administration caught and released had to go somewhere. Most of them were released in Texas and Arizona. To say that those small border cities like McAllen, Texas, aren’t prepared for the massive influx of humanity would be an understatement. So Abbott and DeSantis decided to pull a political stunt and bus the illegal aliens someplace they were sure they’d be welcome: sanctuary cities like New York, Washington, and Chicago.

Abbott and now DeSantis have exposed the reeking hypocrisy of the left using this political gambit. And judging by the leftist meltdown underway, they know it and are hysterical about it.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) — always good for a hysterical rant against Republicans — called the busing of illegals a “crime against humanity.” She also got her history all wrong — as usual.

By today’s standards, most US families would have be deemed undocumented or trafficked at some point in their family history. For the most part, people didn’t need lawyers and years of processing to come to this US until immigration became a racialized issue. Remember that — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 16, 2022

“A Sadistic Immigration Stunt,” sniffs The Atlantic‘s Tom Nichols. “Let’s Call DeSantis’s Migrant Stunt What it is — Kidnapping,” bleats The Nation‘s Elie Mystal.

Jonathan Turley tried to inject a little sanity into the discussion. “No, Transporting Undocumented Migrants to Martha’s Vineyard is not ‘Literally Human Trafficking.'” Hillary Clinton made that suggestion.

Laughably, the Washington Post published an op-ed seriously trying to make a case that the flight to Martha’s Vineyard was “Reverse Freedom Rides” because some segregationists had flown some black families to Martha’s Vineyard 60 years ago to “get back” at the Yankees for the Freedom Rides the previous summer. The only problem with that is that DeSantis is not a segregationist. But otherwise… whatever.

My favorite headline has to be from the Miami Herald: “With shameful Martha’s Vineyard stunt, DeSantis dishes out cruelty with a smirk.” I guess they think DeSantis is some kind of Simon Legree, twirling his mustache with an evil cackle as the poor illegal aliens are… what? Treated with respect, dignity, and compassion?

There is no “cruelty.” There is no “crime against humanity.” There is only leftist hysteria because Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott have stolen a march on the left and have them desperate and on their back foot trying to respond effectively.