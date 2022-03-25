Trump Sues Hillary Clinton, Her Campaign, and the DNC

Donald Trump filed a lawsuit in federal court on Thursday accusing Hillary Clinton, her campaign, various aides, and the Democratic National Committee of trying to frame him for colluding with the Russian government to win the 2016 presidential contest.

Trump is accusing Clinton and her cohorts of “conspiracy” and of joining “an unthinkable plot” to falsely accuse him of collusion.

“In the run-up to the 2016 Presidential Election, Hillary Clinton and her cohorts orchestrated an unthinkable plot – one that shocks the conscience and is an affront to this nation’s democracy,” the complaint says. “Acting in concert, the Defendants maliciously conspired to weave a false narrative that their Republican opponent, Donald J. Trump, was colluding with a hostile foreign sovereignty.”

Politico:

The suit accused the defendants of obstruction of justice and theft of trade secrets, as well as unlawful hacking into Trump’s private communications. “The actions taken in furtherance of their scheme—falsifying evidence, deceiving law enforcement, and exploiting access to highly-sensitive data sources—are so outrageous, subversive and incendiary that even the events of Watergate pale in comparison,” the complaint adds.

There are several sources the plaintiff can tap to build his case, including the Mueller report, and the forthcoming report by special prosecutor John Durham.

Plus, there’s a surprising amount of information that can be pulled from public sources — especially the national media as they became eager and willing allies to Clinton’s schemes.

“The Defendants, blinded by political ambition, orchestrated a malicious conspiracy to disseminate patently false and injurious information about Donald J. Trump and his campaign, all in the hopes of destroying his life, his political career and rigging the 2016 Election in favor of Hillary Clinton,” the lawsuit claims. “When their gambit failed, and Donald J. Trump was elected, the Defendants’ efforts continued unabated, merely shifting their focus to undermining his presidential administration.”

One of the defendants in the suit is former FBI director James Comey, whose handling of Hillary’s emails case still boggles the mind. Trump can certainly use the FBI set-up of his campaign using a bogus dossier that no one believed was true as “Exhibit A” in his conspiracy suit.

Spectator USA:

Following Hillary’s exoneration over her emails and mishandling of classified information, the FBI launched its Crossfire Hurricane investigation into Trump-Russia, based in whole or large part on the infamous Christopher Steele dossier. The public now knows the dossier was paid for and stocked with falsehoods by the Clinton campaign. The unanswered questions from that investigation themselves comprise a second smoking gun of FBI conspiracy. Why did the FBI not inquire into Steele’s sources and methods, which would have quickly revealed the information was wholly false? Why was the FBI unable to discover Steele (and later, Clinton lawyer Michael Sussmann, who gave false info to the FBI about Trump and Alfa Bank) were double agents working for and paid by the Clinton campaign?

This is not a serious suit because of its scattershot approach. It would be impossible to litigate a suit with so many individual defendants and prove they were all conspiring against Trump.

Remember: It doesn’t matter if it’s true, only whether it can be proved in court. And no lawyer in America could prove a conspiracy under those circumstances.

But conviction is not the point of the suit. This is an effort to shine a light into a very dark place. The media will highlight the conspiratorial aspects of Trump’s charges while giving the FBI, the CIA, and the Clinton campaign a pass.

The proof will be there laid out in open court so all who choose to be told the whole story can see it.