Waukesha Left-Wing Terrorist Says He Feels 'Dehumanized' in Jail House Interview

Darrell Brooks, Jr. wants America to know that he feels “dehumanized” after deliberately plowing his car into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisc., killing six and wounding 62. The left-wing terrorist made a brief appearance with Fox News reporters in a video chat.

“I just feel like I’m being monster – demonized,” Brooks, 39, said. The left-wing terrorist expressed no remorse during the short interview.

Fox News:

The two Fox News reporters on the other side of the video screen marked the first visitors he’s seen since the Nov. 21 night of horror. Brooks appeared calm, lucid and took time to answer each question – even repeating reporters’ questions and answers at times. Not even his mother has dropped by, he said. Earlier in the day, she released a statement on behalf of the family decrying Wisconsin’s criminal justice system for failing her son, a longtime felon with a 50-page rap sheet detailing domestic violence, firearms, drugs and other convictions in Wisconsin, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Brooks’ mother’s statement blamed the lack of mental health services for her son’s murderous rampage.

“We are not making excuses, but we believe what has happened is because he was not given the help and resources he needed,” Woods wrote in the letter, WDJT-TV of Milwaukee reported. Brooks, 39, suffered from mental illness and was on medication since he was child, according to the letter and court papers. “Institutions that are equipped and have trained staff is what was needed as well as resources in the communities where people who suffer with mental illness live,” the letter says. “Jail is not the answer, because they get released back in society sicker than what they were when they entered. We all see what a tragedy that can turn out to be.”

His mother could have asked the court at any point to commit her son and signed off on his commitment. Why didn’t she? Brooks was living with his mother at the time of his terror attack. If she was aware her son was unstable — and by her statement, she apparently was — she should be held accountable.

But the real villain in this tragedy is the radical left and their inexplicable desire to allow dangerous, unstable criminals back on the street despite overwhelming evidence that they pose a threat to society.

The pre-trial risk assessment used by Wisconsin courts had red flags all over it, and yet the prosecutor handling the bail hearing for Brooks — Michelle Grasso, just two years out of law school — apparently never read it.

Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel:

Police reports from the Nov. 2 incident indicate Brooks suffers from mental health issues for which he is supposed to be taking medication. The exact diagnosis was redacted in the reports, obtained last week by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The PSA also flagged Brooks as a risk to commit a new violent crime. That factor is listed as either a yes or a no, and is not part of the other color scale matrix. The grid goes from light green (low risk) in one corner, to red (higher risk) in the other corner. Brooks landed in the red zone, yet his bail was set at $1,000, and he was ordered to have the highest level of supervision by JusticePoint if he made bail.

It’s a little unsettling to realize that the fate of those six dead innocents and 62 injured hung on the accuracy of a color scale matrix fashioned by criminal justice reform boosters.

We can see Brooks setting up his insanity defense before our eyes. And since the Waukesha massacre has already been tossed down the memory hole by left-wing media as more and more inconvenient facts come to light, those who enabled Mr. Brooks to go on his rampage are escaping culpability.