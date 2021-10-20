Joe Biden's Magically Disappearing, Miraculously Shrinking $3.5 Trillion Spendapalooza

It wasn’t supposed to be this hard for Joe Biden.

Democrats are in control in Congress. They should be able to do anything the president wants. His success would be their success, and if luck broke their way, they’d be in charge of Washington for at least the next decade.

But the Democrats were never as united as they believed themselves to be. And when it came to policy differences, the chasm that separated the “moderates” from the radicals was just too wide and too deep.

The centrist Senator Joe Manchin simply doesn’t want to spend as much money on government programs as the radical democratic socialist Bernie Sanders does. And because Joe Biden needs all 50 Democrats in the Senate to agree in order to pass a bill, Manchin’s centrism gives him veto power over just about anything in Bernie Sanders’ fevered socialist imagination.

Sanders appears genuinely hurt that Manchin won’t play ball with the radicals. He penned an op-ed in the leading West Virginia newspaper basically accusing Manchin of wanting to starve babies and murder old people.

But really, this is Biden’s problem. Manchin and Sanders can get together and try to make nice, but in the end, it’s Biden who has to sell this plan and knock the necessary heads together to get it passed. He has gambled his entire presidency on being able to sell a much-slimmed-down version of his $3.5 trillion Build Back Better bill — a $1.7-to-$1.9 trillion package, devoid of all the bells and whistles that Sanders, AOC, and the rest of the radicals in Congress were demanding.

Washington Post: