Video Shows DoorDash Driver Deliberately Contaminating Cop's Meal

A DoorDash delivery driver is being sought by Brooklyn police after making a video of himself deliberately contaminating an order from Chipotle. The driver apparently targeted the order because it was for a Brooklyn police officer.

“Hope that d-k taste good bitch!” read the small note placed inside the order by the driver.

New York Post:

The short video clip, posted to Facebook on Monday, shows the driver reaching into the open container of what appears to be a burrito bowl to bury the note under shredded cheese and lettuce. “Ya kno I’m bout to violate the s–t out this order 61st precient [sic],” the video, posted by a user with the handle “So Certified,” was captioned.

The driver’s Facebook page has since been deleted, but he certainly had a lot to say.

“I dreamed of moments like this,” it continued. “god u been so good to me like idk how to re pay u.”

The contamination may be retaliatory in nature as the driver posted a message to his Facebook page saying: “This is a Facebook public announcement, I don’t violate people food like that … that was personal. we at war.”

Both DoorDash and Chipotle issued statements.

NBC News:

A spokesperson for the app-based delivery service told NBC News on Wednesday that the “behavior is absolutely unacceptable and has no place in our community. We take the trust and respect of merchants, customers, and Dashers extremely seriously. We have deactivated the Dasher and have reached out to the customer involved.” In a statement, Chipotle’s chief corporate affairs officer, Laurie Schalow, said, “The actions displayed by this third-party delivery driver are inexcusable, and we’ve ensured our delivery partner has deactivated the individual’s account.”

Meanwhile, the cop threw out the meal but it’s not clear if he ingested any of the food. Police say the implied threat of something far worse than illegally handling the food could result in the driver being charged with reckless endangerment — a felony.

Hot Air’s John Sexton writes of the sickening double standard and what motivated the driver to act the way he did.

What’s more significant than the incident itself is thinking about what might have prompted it. What sort of beliefs or messages currently circulating might incline someone to consider himself at “war” with the NYPD? Clearly this person expected a favorable response from others on social media which is why he thought posting evidence of what he’d done was a good idea. Why would someone expect clicks and likes for something like this? Put it this way, if the driver were known to be a conservative and had targeted the police or some other public organization, who would the media suggest was to blame? That climate of hate question is one that would certainly be raised in the alternate case but in this case I suspect no one will speculate about what might have prompted this incident.

Whatever injury the driver imagines was inflicted on him by police or that specific officer, he would be wise to surrender immediately.