Rep. Maxine Waters Urges Minnesota Protesters to 'Stay on the Street' if Chauvin Found Innocent in Floyd Case

Rep. Maxine Waters, the incendiary California congresswoman, traveled to Minneapolis this weekend. While there, she made it absolutely clear to those protesting police brutality during the trial of former policeman Derek Chauvin what is expected of them.

“I’m going to fight with all of the people who stand for justice,” Waters told reporters shortly before an 11 p.m. curfew. “We’ve got to get justice in this country and we cannot allow these killings to continue.”

Fox News:

Asked about the Derek Chauvin murder trial in Minneapolis, Waters told reporters if the former police officer isn’t found guilty of murdering George Floyd, “We’ve got to stay on the street and we’ve got to get more active, we’ve got to get more confrontational. We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business.” Waters said she was “hopeful” Chauvin would be convicted of murder, but if he isn’t, “we cannot go away.” “We’ve got to fight for justice,” she added, saying she is pressing for a police reform bill to be passed in Congress but said Republicans would likely stand in the way.

“More active” and “more confrontational” to “let them know we mean business” is hardly the sort of soothing rhetoric you’d expect from a grown-up congresswoman. In fact, it sounds like incitement to riot if Chauvin is found innocent.

I think I read somewhere that’s illegal and could get someone impeached.

“This is a very difficult time in the history of this country,” Waters told the Associated Press. “We have to let people know that we are not going to be satisfied unless we get justice in these cases.”

Maxine Waters is marching in Brooklyn Center tonight and told people to take to the streets if Chauvin is acquitted pic.twitter.com/RemfvCCLAn — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) April 18, 2021

As reporters gathered around her, Waters said the protesters ultimately needed to show up at the polls for candidates who align with their views. “The way to get in control is not to allow them to win,” Waters said of political opponents, in comments that aired on FOX 9 in Minneapolis. “You’ve got to register and you’ve got to vote and you’ve got to take the power.”

Minneapolis, as much of the rest of the country, is on edge awaiting the verdict in the Chauvin trial which may come as early as Monday. There are almost certainly those who would seek to take advantage of any verdict the mob doesn’t like by planning on looting, burning, and pillaging. There are some in the black community who believe that may be the only way to get “justice” and to effect change.

Maxine Waters is their gal. Waters would gladly run toward a gasoline dump with a lit match if she thought it would get the revolution started.

Let’s hope she doesn’t get her wish.