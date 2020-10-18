Antifa Attacks Pro-Trump Free Speech Protesters in San Francisco

A free speech protest in San Francisco made up of pro-Trump supporters was broken up before it got started when hundreds of Antifa thugs descended on the demonstration and viciously attacked several demonstrators.

One of the organizers, Philip Anderson, had a tooth knocked out during the melee.

Antifa attacked me for no reason. pic.twitter.com/kDajqqyQ78 — Philip Anderson (@TeamSaveAmerica) October 17, 2020

Fox News reports that the “San Francisco Police Department did not respond to a request for comment Saturday.”

Joe Biden, do you still think that Antifa is “just an idea” ? pic.twitter.com/UECmU39Tx6 — Philip Anderson (@TeamSaveAmerica) October 17, 2020

“The idea” that is Antifa was out in full force with dozens of black-clad bullies carrying truncheons and shields confronting a wall of police. When the small group of protesters came into view all hell broke loose.

Associated Press:

A free speech demonstration staged by conservative activists quickly fell apart in downtown San Francisco on Saturday after several hundred counterprotesters surged the area, outnumbering and attacking those gathered, including knocking one in the mouth. A photographer working for The Associated Press witnessed a Trump supporter being taken away in an ambulance and an injured San Francisco police officer on the ground by San Francisco’s United Nations Plaza. Team Save America organized the rally to protest Twitter, which it said squelches conservative speech. Members of the group wore red “Make America Great Again” Trump campaign hats and carried pro-police “Thin Blue Line” flags and U.S. flags.

Three police officers were slightly injured in the melee. There were no arrests despite several injuries to free speech protesters, including a young man wearing a pro-Trump T-shirt. His leg was in a splint when he was loaded into an ambulance.

The narrative from the left is that the free speech protesters were members of the California “Proud Boys” and, of course, deserve anything they get. But the Proud Boys were nowhere to be seen. These were members of a small, conservative activist group known as Team Save America. They weren’t even there to rally for Trump. They were there to protest Twitter stifling conservative speech.

There were no proud boys there. And QAnon doesn’t have members. STOP LYING https://t.co/xGgeZI5WcS — Philip Anderson (@TeamSaveAmerica) October 18, 2020

There were only a couple of dozen free speech protesters who were surrounded and attacked by hundreds of black-clad thugs. Antifa seemed a bit confused that there were no Proud Boys to fight.

CBS Local:

“Two of them were Black men, which is always really confusing to see someone who’s been brainwashed into that,” Demitria Ruiz, a counterprotester, told KPIX. The Proud Boys were supposed to attend but organizers said they didn’t show up. “I was hoping (the Proud Boys) would … stand toe-to-toe with us and, like, get spit in their face, you know? If you’re going to come out and establish your principles, you might as well actually show up,” Ruiz said.

I bet he’s proud to be Antifa.

There wasn’t enough blood spilled to draw the media to the story — at least, the blood of the “right” kind of victims. But it appears that we got a foretaste of America run by Joe Biden and the Democrats. Strict enforcement of right thinking or your head will get bashed.

Build back better.