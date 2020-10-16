Are the Hunter Biden Emails a Russian Disinformation Campaign?

Like a drowning swimmer desperately reaching for a lifeline, the Democratic media and the Biden campaign have latched on to the story that the Hunter Biden email story is a made-in-Moscow disinformation campaign.

In truth, the story is a little sketchy. The owner of a Delaware computer repair shop says a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden had never been picked up after being repaired. He knew it was Biden’s laptop because of the “Beau Biden Foundation” sticker on the device.

This was April 2019. After a while, the owner, Mac Isaac, apparently got curious enough to see what was on the laptop. I doubt he knew the significance of the emails, but the existence of a Hunter Biden sex tape probably made dollar signs light up in his eyes.

What happened next is a little fuzzy. Isaac has claimed that he called the FBI, or the FBI called him and took possession of the device after issuing a subpoena. Isaac then called a Giuliani associate and Rudy gave a copy of the hard drive to the New York Post. The subpoena has the device registration number on it which could mean the FBI knew of the existence of the device before Isaac called them.

As a skeptic, I question how it was possible Hunter Biden could have been so monumentally stupid as to have forgotten about a laptop full of loaded political dynamite. On the other hand, he may very well have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time and didn’t realize what he was doing.

NBC News:

Giuliani, who acknowledged helping bring the material to light, has in the past sought to unearth information damaging to Biden with the help of a man identified by the U.S. government as a Russian intelligence officer. Questions about the provenance of the emails have led Facebook and Twitter to limit sharing of the story, prompting fierce criticism from Republicans.

Throwing shade on Rudy for doing oppo research has been part of the Biden campaign attack plan for months. His previous efforts at unearthing dirt on Biden and his son have nothing to do with what’s on the laptop. It’s just a distraction by the media to run interference for a campaign in trouble.

But the focus of the media for the foreseeable future will not be the purported meeting between Biden and the Burisma representative, which even the Biden campaign acknowledges could have happened despite the vice president’s “official” schedule being clear. It will be on those damn clever Russians who always seem to find a way to interfere in American elections.

They’ve really done it this time. In a brilliant intel op worthy of anything the CIA, MI-6, or James Bond ever carried off, Russian agents placed a laptop full of fake Hunter Biden stuff in an obscure computer repair shop. They then used their super-secret telepathic machine to place the idea into the head of the poor innocent shop owner to look at the laptop and find the smoking gun email. The shop owner just happened to know a Rudy Giuliani associate who got a copy of the hard drive to the Post, and the rest is history.

As sketchy as the provenance of the laptop hard drive might seem, the Russian intel-op story is even crazier. Any student of history can tick off great events that happened as a result of coincidence. And the series of coincidences that eventually led to the New York Post getting the scoop of the year is far more believable than the idea of the hard drive being a Russian plant.