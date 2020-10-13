It's Begun: Media Start Predicting a Biden 'Landslide' -- Just Like Four Years Ago

Want to have some fun? Go to news aggregator Memeorandum.com and get into the Wayback Machine back to this date in 2016. Strangely, many of the headlines look exactly like headlines from today.

Inside Donald Trump’s Total Meltdown

Ryan sounds alarm on Trump

Michelle Obama calls on women to rise up against Trump

Donald Trump’s Attacks on the Rights of Minority Voters

CPJ chairman says Trump is threat to press freedom

Poll: Clinton Ahead in North Carolina; Virtual Tie in Ohio

It’s amazing. And the media are oblivious to the fact that they are repeating history, almost word for word.

That’s not to say the election won’t have a different outcome. We’re a different nation than we were 4 years ago. “Time brings all things to pass,” Aeschylus said and the past 4 years have put America through the wringer. We’ve seen so much, been outraged so often by the actions of the radical left that there are few surprises anymore. We’ve developed a bad case of “outrage fatigue” and no matter who wins the presidency, the only certainty is continued upheaval.

That said, the left and media are, if nothing else, predictable. It was about this time 4 years ago when the first suggestions of a Hillary Clinton “landslide” crept into the national conversation on the election. So it’s not surprising that history should repeat itself.

“Biden Landslide Creeps Into View” is the headline du jour in The Hill and despite the usual caveats, it’s started the media drumbeat for Trump’s doom.

No challenger to an incumbent president since Bill Clinton almost 30 years ago has been in such a strong position as Biden with such a short period of time until Election Day. Still, even Democrats are reluctant to talk out loud about a Biden landslide for fear of jinxing a monumental election or encouraging complacency. Many pundits are also hedging their bets, mindful of the 2016 experience.

It’s not hard to “encourage complacency” when people are more enthusiastic about what they had for breakfast than they are about seeing Joe Biden as president.

But the Trump team are laughing behind their hands. They’ve seen it all before.

Trump aide Corey Lewandowski — the president’s first campaign manager in the 2016 cycle, now back on board for the 2020 effort — contended that the polls that year and the media’s coverage of them had amounted to “enormous misinformation.” In a conference call with reporters Monday morning, Lewandowski said, “Our internal numbers — and we are very confident of where our numbers are — continue to show a very different story” from the public polls.

In response, the media try to hedge and predict a Biden landslide while acknowledging their 2016 fiasco.

“Neither of the outcomes that looks a bit of a reach right now is out of the question,” said Steve Kornacki, national political correspondent for NBC News and MSNBC. “We are always fighting the last war where everybody remembers the surprise of 2016. But if you apply that and think — as I think we should — that Trump could win this thing, you have to entertain the other possibility: that Joe Biden could win an emphatic victory.”

This election will not be decided on the night of November 3. It’s going to be very close in key battleground states where Trump eked out razor-thin victories, and the laborious chore of counting millions of absentee ballots by hand guarantees it will be many days after the election before we can start fighting over who “really” won.

Despite the avalanche of hatred, hysteria, and vitriol directed at Donald Trump, his family, his friends, and probably his dog, many voters have been unmoved by the assault on him by the left-wing media. It says something remarkable about the media’s lack of credibility.

Maybe the fact that they haven’t gotten the word that this is 2020, and not 2016, has something to do with that.

