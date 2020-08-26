Trump Will Send Federal Agents, National Guard to Kenosha

Donald Trump will send an unknown number of federal agents and National Guardsmen to Kenosha, Wisc., to quell the growing violence in that city. Riots broke out following the questionable shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, who was shot several times in the back. He was not armed.

Democratic Governor Tony Evers requested the federal assistance after two protesters were killed and one seriously injured in a shooting incident during the riots. Police say they have a 17-year-old white suspect in custody.

Kyle Rittenhouse, of Antioch, Illinois, was taken into custody Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide. Antioch is about 15 miles from Kenosha.

Trump made it clear that there weren’t going to be any half-measures.

We will NOT stand for looting, arson, violence, and lawlessness on American streets. My team just got off the phone with Governor Evers who agreed to accept federal assistance (Portland should do the same!)… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2020

…TODAY, I will be sending federal law enforcement and the National Guard to Kenosha, WI to restore LAW and ORDER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2020

The video evidence is inconclusive, although shooting a man several times in the back would be considered excessive by most people.

Fox News:

“It is apparent to anyone who’s seen video tape of the shooting … that it is a very troubling and disturbing situation,” Murtaugh said, adding that what plays out on the video tape is a “horrific scene.” “The president was briefed a number of times about that,” he continued, adding that the president is “in contact with local authorities.” He added: “It’s a very serious situation.”

Joe Biden condemned the violence in pro-forma fashion.

The Hill:

“Burning down communities is not protest, it’s needless violence,” Biden said. “Violence that endangers lives. Violence that guts businesses and shutters businesses that serve the community. That’s wrong.” Trump and his campaign have been casting the president as the law-and-order candidate. They’ve accused Biden and the Democrats of ignoring the violent aspects of the protests and have alleged that the Democratic-controlled cities are allowing criminal activity in the streets.

He also indirectly blamed Trump.

Biden on Wednesday said he spoke with Blake’s family and told them “justice must be done.” “It’s horrible what they saw,” Biden said. “Watching their father get shot. Like Gianna Floyd, they’re asking why? Why daddy? Put yourself in the shoes of every black father and black mother in the country and ask, is this what we want America to be? Is this the country we should be? I said after George Floyd’s murder, protesting brutality is a right and absolutely necessary.” “So let’s unite and heal, do justice, end the violence and end the systemic racism in this country now,” he added.

I suppose we should expect that kind of maudlin emotionalism from Biden. He’s desperate to show that he identifies with poor black people in poverty, even though he hasn’t a clue how they live or what their concerns are. But it’s all about empathy with liberals and if we elect him he will end “systemic racism.”

Phooey.