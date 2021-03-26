Help Senate Candidate Josh Mandel Fight Cancel Culture by Donating Dr. Seuss Books to Children in Need

Josh Mandel, a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate seat soon to be vacated by Sen. Rob Portman, recently announced a Dr. Seuss book drive to help children in need.

The former two-term Ohio state treasurer is asking people to “send used Dr. Seuss books to his campaign headquarters, where he will compile and distribute them to children in need.” A spokesman for Mandel’s campaign told PJ Media that “the response from the drive has been overwhelmingly positive.”

“The books of Dr. Seuss were an important part of my childhood and I enjoy reading them to my kids at bedtime,” said the father of three on his website. “Unfortunately, these books are the next target of the far-left’s cancel culture and I won’t stand for it.”

In an effort to combat the crazy liberal cancel culture, I am proud to announce that I am kicking off a Dr. Seuss Book Drive! Dust off your old Dr. Seuss books, mail them to me at address below, and we’ll get them distributed to children in need.https://t.co/eWw85whJLa — Josh Mandel (@JoshMandelOhio) March 10, 2021

Mandel’s announcement comes in the wake of the publisher of Dr. Seuss’s books pulling several titles from its catalog for alleged racism—on the author’s birthday. President Biden joined the pile-on by refusing to acknowledge Dr. Seuss—Theodore Geisel—in his Read Across America Day proclamation. The day was created to honor the contributions of Geisel on the beloved author’s birthday. In addition, some school districts are canceling Dr. Seuss, banning his books in the classroom. The Dr. Seuss controversy is just the tip of the iceberg of the left’s war against anything not deemed woke enough to satisfy their radical base.

Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan, a likely Democrat contender for the Senate seat Mandel is seeking, had a meltdown on the House floor over Republican concerns about cancel culture.

“Heaven forbid we pass something that’s going to help the damn workers in the United States of America! Heaven forbid we tilt the balance that has been going in the wrong direction for 50 years,” Ryan shrieked, waving his arms like a lunatic and pointing at the GOP members. “Now stop talking about Dr. Seuss, and start working with us on behalf of the American workers.”

Mandel, who has been endorsed by Ohio Value Voters, the Club for Growth, and Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), declared, “I am determined to keep Dr. Seuss’ books around for future generations because they have brought joy to so many kids in every corner of America.”

The left hates, joy, so they’ll no doubt object to you sending entertaining, educational books to children in need. But if you’d like to help with the effort, you can send your new or used Dr. Seuss books to:

Defend Dr. Seuss

Attn: Josh Mandel

P.O. Box 24875

Mayfield Heights, OH 44124