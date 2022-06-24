What to Expect Next From Democrats Now that Roe v. Wade is Over

In a historic decision, the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday.

BREAKING: Supreme Court OVERTURNS Roe v. Wade, Casey With Dobbs Decision https://t.co/FORxXJG3TE — PJ Media (@PJMedia_com) June 24, 2022

The decision does not mean that abortion is outright over and done with, as many mainstream media outlets would have you believe. What it does mean, however, is that the authority to regulate abortion is returned back to the state level.

The fight is never over. Democrats will threaten what they always threaten when they do not get their way: court-packing.

BREAKING: The Supreme Court just overturned Roe v. Wade. Join @wedemandjustice and call on Congress to take immediate action to #ExpandTheCourt https://t.co/FurzSLxkEd #sponsored pic.twitter.com/HFEuXU7W5c — Washington City Paper (@wcp) June 24, 2022

Brian Fallon, the executive director of Demand Justice, a far-left court-packing group, expressed that while packing the court may not be feasible at this time, he is in it for the long run.

“Our goal is that two years from now, that having a very clear position in favor of Supreme Court reform would be another consensus issue for Democratic candidates,” said Fallon, according to the Miami Herald.

It’s easy to see why court-packing is a bad idea. The main thrust is to bring politics and the court together. If the majority does not like the way the court is ruling, then it becomes about adding more of “their guys” until they get the results they want. Of course, if one is in favor of this type of governing, then one must take into account that if it works for their side, then it will work for “the other guys” as well. Will they allow for the other side to have victories this way, too? Obviously not.

If one were to disagree with this, then the question they must answer is, “Are you willing to wait on packing the court until the Republican Party has a majority in the executive and legislative branches?”

The answer would be an almost guaranteed “no.”

And that is the point. It’s about power for the Democrats, and if they do not get their way, they throw tantrums and call it “activism.”

The Left is willing to break the rules to tip the balance in their favor, but when conservatives get a legitimate win they call it “extremism.”

It’s actually a good thing to have our government butt heads on many issues. It’s what keeps our nation in check and balanced—which is the reason we have three branches to begin with.

It is not the job of the judicial branch to insert their politics into their opinions. It is to uphold the Constitution because, at the end of the day, we are not a full-blown democracy. America is a republic… if you can keep it.