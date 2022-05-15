The Fringe With Megan Fox, Episode 93: The Gender Woo-Woo Cult Problem With John Age

This week I was being interviewed on the Anomic Age Podcast with John Age, and it was such a fun hour that I asked him if I could post it here for you, and he was nice enough to let me. (If you want to see the video version, go to his page for that!) Age, like many Americans, is concerned about the grooming going on in public schools. We talk about several of my recent columns and what parents should do in these situations when schools are actively hiding gender radicalization from them.

We also get into why the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial is the most important trial in the last 100 years or more (I know you don’t believe me, but give me a chance to make my case). And don’t forget that I’m live streaming that trial again starting Monday morning at 8:30 a.m. on my YouTube channel — like and subscribe now and hit the alarm bell so you won’t miss the notification. You won’t want to miss it.