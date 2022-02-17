On the Anniversary of Rush Limbaugh's Passing He Still Wants You To Know, 'It's Never Time to Panic'

Kathryn Limbaugh took Fox News into the home she shared with the great Rush Limbaugh for an exclusive interview one year after the death of the talk radio giant. Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt interviewed Kathryn about her husband’s legacy in a touching segment that will not leave a dry eye across Dittohead nation.

Kathryn has been gracious in sharing her grief with Rush’s audience, who also feel that they’ve lost a family member. “I’m doing well for the most part,” said Kathryn. “It’s been very difficult but knowing how many people are out there praying for me, praying for Rush, I very much think this was the nation’s loss.”

Never-before-seen footage of Rush’s home focused on beautiful American memorabilia collected over the years. “To me, it really represents Rush in so many ways, not because of the grandness of it,” she said. “That’s not really him. It represents success, American freedom.” One such reminder is an American flag hanging in the foyer that was given to Rush by American servicemembers who flew it on five different aircraft carriers before giving it to him.

Kathryn noted that receiving the diagnosis of cancer was a blessing in that they were given some time to prepare and also to hear some of the tributes before Rush was gone, like the memorable speech President Donald Trump gave honoring Rush’s life with the presidential medal of freedom. “One of the perks, I guess, of having a diagnosis like this is that you have a little bit of time to hear some of the wonderful eulogies,” she said.

When Rush died, Kathryn got on the radio that day and broke the news to the audience. “I wanted them to hear that devastating news in the most familiar way possible. I knew this audience would remember where they were when they lost their hero,” she said.

When asked what she loved the most and what she misses the most, Kathryn replied, “He’s one of a kind. He always led us to believe that America’s best days are ahead. He would say I’m just a voice on the radio, but he was so much more. I call him America’s Winston Churchill.”

Rush always talked about the special relationship he had with his audience, and Kathryn has felt that bond herself. She shared a touching interaction she had at the cemetery where Rush is buried. “Rush is buried in St. Louis. There are two benches because I thought anyone who goes to visit him would want to talk with him,” she said. “I happened to be sitting there when out of nowhere a man gave me his rosary that he had brought there to give to Rush. And in that time, I felt, he’s still with us,” she said. “He’s living through these people.”

Earhardt asked Kathryn what was on Rush’s bucket list. “For him, the bucket list was continuing to be on the program, continuing to fight for the people that he believed needed a voice.”

She shared Rush’s affection for his audience. “Rush always said that this audience meant everything to him and we want that to carry on and make sure that we continue our American values. That we continue to have pride for our symbols.”

When asked what Rush would think about the last year, Kathryn didn’t hesitate. “I think he would be rather furious,” she said. “He would be upset with the United States not being as strong as it has been and should be. I know he would say it’s not time to panic.”

At that point in the interview, Fox News cut to Rush saying on his program, “Well, it’s never time to panic, folks. It is never, ever going to be time to give up on our country. It’ll never be time to give up on the United States. It’ll never be time to give up on yourself.”

Kathryn Limbaugh continues Rush’s legacy with scholarships for children and the marketing of “Rush Revere,” the children’s American history series that she and Rush wrote together.

Embedded below is a portion of the interview. The full interview is available on Fox Nation.