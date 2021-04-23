Weekly Good News Round-Up: Cheeky Rescue, Shadow Puppets, and Tamale Pie

Well, I’ve been MIA for a week. Sorry about that. I was traveling to St. Louis to get on the ground and continue my investigative work, which has been consuming my life. It was a productive trip but I got very little done for my regularly scheduled programming. But I’m back now and it’s time to catch up! My magnolia was about to bloom and I planned on sharing a photo and then it snowed and now the petals are brown. Boo. Hiss. Stupid Third Winter. (Second Winter was a few weeks ago.) While this spring seems more psychotic than others, I did get this awesome photo of my new tulips that survived the blizzard.

The blizzard of Third Winter in NY did not stop them. #spring pic.twitter.com/raxVQLSUxm

Bonus rescue

Your first good news item is doubly good: an animal gets rescued by a hot guy in his briefs. Perfection. I especially like the technique he uses to hold the swan while he untangles it. Skills. Swans are nasty! They can hurt you.

Police officer strips down to his pants to rescue a swan trapped in a fishing net 👏 pic.twitter.com/emvbssmf9D — The Sun (@TheSun) April 23, 2021

Animals really are just better than us.

The following video made me laugh out loud. I’ve watched this so many times and each time I’m giggling. This dog waited to show everyone up by starting way behind and smoking all of these runners. Put him on the team.

GO, DOG, GO! Video captures the moment a very athletic dog sprinted onto the track to steal first place during the Grizzly Invitational in Utah. https://t.co/n2E8lBGOhm pic.twitter.com/QNm5ftFN5l — ABC News (@ABC) April 23, 2021

Russell Brand Therapy

I love Russell Brand. His YouTube channel has a lot of videos on politics and philosophy (which are all very good) but he’s also been doing crafting videos with his adorable wife and it’s hilarious. Laura Brand has written a book called The Joy Journal full of easy and creative play ideas and they demonstrate some of them on the channel.

Easy recipe kids will like

You all know I’m always running late for dinner and I’m also always battling the “I don’t like this” complaint from someone at the table. I like to share with you recipes I found that my kids love and no one ever complains about. This tamale pie is amazing and what makes it is the creamed corn. It’s a little long to watch so skip to the good parts, but it’s worth it. This recipe is delicious and a crowd-pleaser.

That’s all for this week, folks. I hope you have a great weekend and enjoy the sun which, appears to be making a comeback for a few days.