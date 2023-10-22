New Details in Death of Obama’s Personal Chef Raise Questions

New information from a FOIA request now places Barack Obama on the scene sometime after his personal chef, Tafari Campbell, went missing and was later found drowned.

The new information was first reported by Jesse Watters Friday evening.

“We have new information tonight in the drowning death of Obama’s chef Tafari Campbell,” Watters revealed. “The Massachusetts State Police responded to our FOIA request and released their report with some redactions.”

“According to the report, Obama was on the scene shortly after Campbell went missing,” Watters said. “The report also states an unmanned female staffer jumped into the water when Tafari fell off his board, but it was already too late. He disappeared.”

Initial reports claimed that the Obamas were not at their estate at the time of the incident, though later reports indicated that Barack and Michelle Obama “were out of the house” but on Martha’s Vineyard when it happened, and their presence on scene after Campbell went missing was a detail not previously known.

Previous: New Details in Drowning of Obama’s Chef Leave Unanswered Questions

“We also now know that Secret Service has surveillance footage of Campbell from Obama’s compound moments before he entered the water,” Watters added. “So we’re going to see if we can get that.”

Judicial Watch posted 40 pages of records from the Massachusetts State Police on its website. “The records, which are heavily redacted, indicate Barack Obama arrived at the emergency response scene via motorcade. A short time later, a cold, wet woman, who was a witness, arrived,” reports Judicial Watch. “The next morning, the eyewitness was interviewed in the Obama residence, again with Barack Obama present. The records also detail the existence of a Secret Service video of Campbell and his paddleboarding companion entering the water, and the Secret Service emergency response in the immediate aftermath of the drowning. The State Police records show they concluded ‘no foul play’ in Campbell’s ‘accidental’ death.”

The report from the Massachusetts State Police suggests that Barack and Michelle Obama “had been out for dinner” at the time of the incident, which explains why Campbell was not working that evening.

Naturally, it is curious that the presence of the Obamas was not previously reported.

“It is concerning that Judicial Watch had to push for several months to find out that Barack Obama was personally involved in the death investigation of his personal chef Tafari Campbell,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said in a statement.

Why wasn’t this previously known? Why did it take Judicial Watch fighting for the report for this information to be made public?