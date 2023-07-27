Jill Biden’s Ex-Husband Calls Joe Biden ‘Very Dangerous,’ Says the Biden Family Targeted Him

On Wednesday, Bill Stevenson, the ex-husband of First Lady Jill Biden, blasted the “Biden crime family” and claimed that he and his family were targeted the same way Trump was.

Stevenson dished the details during an interview with Newsmax host Greg Kelly. He explained how Jill turned down a million-dollar settlement from him, and when she didn’t get what she wanted, Joe Biden sicced his thugs on him. Stevenson was then sued for the house, a suit Jill ultimately lost, which is when Frankie Biden approached him and issued a veiled threat, stating, “Give her the house, or you’re going to have serious problems.”

“I looked at Frankie and I said, ‘Are you threatening me?’ and needless to say, about two months later, my brother and I were indicted for that tax charge for $8,200.”

“Delaware is a small state. Joe Biden is like the prince of Delaware in a way, right?” asked Kelly. “Very powerful. You think that he essentially ordered this?”

“I not only think it, but I know it,” Stevenson said and added that he “could not believe the power of Joe Biden and the Department of Justice. I couldn’t believe it.”

Stevenson married Jill in 1970, and the couple divorced in 1975.

Kelly observed that Stevenson and his brother allegedly faced two felony charges due to just under $10,000 in unpaid taxes, whereas Hunter Biden, Jill’s stepson, had only been hit with two misdemeanor charges over $2.2 million in unpaid taxes.

“After spoiling Jill for five years, I was on the wrong side of them, and they have literally come after me for 35 years in a row,” Stevenson lamented. “One little thing after another. I was charged with an $8,000 car loan on a BMW that was owned by my business that I just sold.”

“I can’t let them do this to a president that I love and respect. I can’t let them do this to our country,” Stevenson said of Donald Trump. “This is why I’ve come forward. This is the only reason I’ve come forward. It’s like I said, nothing about the divorce, no bitterness, but Jimmy, Frankie, and President Biden are very dangerous, and it’s tragic. I can’t let them do what they did to me to President Trump. I can’t do it.”

Stevenson has a book coming out this fall called The Bidens: The Early Years, in which he tells his story.