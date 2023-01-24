There's Another HUGE Bombshell in Kari Lake's Election Lawsuit

In a court filing from last week, “Governor” Katie Hobbs (D-Ariz.) requested that Kari Lake’s election lawsuit be thrown out, claiming that Lake failed to prove that Arizona voters were disenfranchised in the 2022 elections.

“Despite seven witnesses, hundreds of declarants, and thousands of pages of exhibits, Lake failed to demonstrate any violations of Arizona law and offered no evidence that absent alleged violations the outcome of the election would have been different,” the filing reads.

But on Monday, Lake’s team indicated that more evidence is on the way, and this evidence could be game-changing.

“Yesterday @katiehobbs filed to get our lawsuit thrown out,” the Kari Lake War Room account tweeted. “Today, records revealed nearly a quarter of a million ballots were rejected on Election Day in Maricopa County in a race that came down to just 17K votes. She’s illegitimate & she knows it. More evidence to come.”

The new information was presented to the Arizona Senate Elections Committee by Maricopa County Republican Committee (MCRC) Vice Chair Shelby Busch.

“We received just a few weeks ago, January of 2023, the system log files from the tabulators that were used in Maricopa County on Election Day, along with the redacted CVR records. Through an analysis, we were able to determine that a quarter of a million ballot feeds [were] misread by those tabulators,” Busch explained. “There are approximately two tabulators in every polling Center, which means there were 446 tabulators with a quarter of a million voter attempt failures.”

But that’s not the only bombshell discovery. Lake’s team also says that as many as 40,000 ballots were illegally counted due to signatures not matching.

In the show trial that took place in December, Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer testified that individual polling places did not tally the number of votes cast, which was a violation of state law. The failure to tally the votes cast at polling places is highly suspicious in light of the fact that, in the days after Election Day, the number of votes the county reported having counted mysteriously increased by nearly 25,000, a number greater than Hobbs’ alleged 17,000-vote victory. Lake’s team also discovered that a significant percentage of ballots in Maricopa County were printed on the wrong-sized paper, making them unreadable by the ballot tabulators.