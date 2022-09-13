News & Politics

WATCH: Joe Biden Made the Most Inappropriate Joke to Cancer Survivors

By Matt Margolis 1:00 PM on September 13, 2022
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

On Monday, Joe Biden announced his cancer “moonshot” goal of cutting cancer deaths by 2047.

“The goal is to cut cancer death rates by at least 50% — at least 50% in the next 25 years, to turn more cancers from death sentences into chronic diseases people can live with,” Biden said.

It sounds like a lofty goal, but as PJM’s Rick Moran noted, it’s a lot of smoke and mirrors. “Joe Biden is not ‘addressing’ the problem of cancer deaths. He’s addressing the political and public relations aspects of medicine: the notion that more money and more attention from the government will automatically lead to the desired results — a lower death rate.”

But the content of Biden’s speech or the legitimacy of his intentions aside, I must point out that during his remarks, Joe Biden made a horribly inappropriate joke directed at people in the audience.

“I want to thank all of you, cancer patients, survivors, caregivers,” he said as he looked up at the balcony and pointed. Then he added, “and don’t jump from up there, okay?”

Oh, yes, he absolutely said this. There’s video.

In what universe is that an appropriate joke?

Okay, this is Joe Biden we’re talking about here, and he has a history of saying and doing inappropriate things with sexual assault survivors, so, this is actually on brand for him. But still, did he really think it was appropriate to joke about suicide with cancer survivors?

Matt Margolis
Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.
