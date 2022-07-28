Controversial Transgender Clinic Shuts Down in U.K., Deemed ‘Not Safe’ for Children

A child transgender clinic, the Tavistock Gender Clinic run by the National Health Service (NHS) in the U.K., is shutting down after it was found to be, ahem, “not safe” for children.

”The gender identity service at Tavistock & Portman NHS Foundation Trust will be replaced by regional centres at existing children’s hospitals, which will provide more holistic care with ‘strong links to mental health services’,” reports the Daily Mail. “It comes in response to an ongoing review led by senior paediatrician Dr Hilary Cass, who warned the gender clinic was ‘not a safe or viable long-term option’. She found other mental health issues were ‘overshadowed’ in favour of gender identity issues when children were referred to Tavistock’s Gender Identity Development Service (GIDS).”

When you read between the lines, it’s clear that this means the NHS will no longer push children towards transitioning. And by golly, it’s about time! The question is: if the U.K. has figured out that pushing kids toward gender transitioning is harmful, why hasn’t the Biden administration? The United Kingdom, Sweden, Finland, and France have all dialed back on pushing transgender “treatments” for children — they all recognize the harm it does.

Sadly, we know the answer to why the Biden administration won’t acknowledge the devastating effects of pushing gender transition surgeries on children. Biden is beholden to the radical left. The radical left advocates the most extreme positions on everything. Even their positions on abortion are more radical than European leftists.

Ultimately, it’s going to take a Republican administration and a Republican Congress to do what’s necessary to protect kids from the transgender cult. Hopefully, it will happen sooner than later because your child could be the next target of the cult.