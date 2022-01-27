Biden's DOJ Thinks BLM Criminals Deserve Lesser Sentences

Earlier this month, a BLM rioter was sentenced to ten years in federal prison for burning down a Minneapolis pawn shop during the George Floyd riots in May 2020.

Sentencing guidelines, however, recommended a sentence of nearly double that. It turns out that Joe Biden’s Justice Department recommended a lesser sentence because the rioter, Montez Terriel Lee Jr., of Rochester, New York, committed his crime in the name of Black Lives Matter.

According to a memo from the U.S. Attorney’s office for the District of Minnesota, even though Lee “committed a crime that cost a man his life,” his motives for committing the crime merited a lesser sentence.

“Mr. Lee’s motive for setting the fire is a foremost issue. Mr. Lee credibly states that he was in the streets to protest unlawful police violence against black men, and there is no basis to disbelieve this statement,” the memo reads. “Mr. Lee, appropriately, acknowledges that he ‘could have demonstrated in a different way,’ but that he was ‘caught up in the fury of the mob after living as a black man watching his peers suffer at the hands of police.'”

“As anyone watching the news world-wide knows, many other people in Minnesota were similarly caught up,” the memo continues. “There appear to have been many people in those days looking only to exploit the chaos and disorder in the interests of personal gain or random violence. There appear also to have been many people who felt angry, frustrated, and disenfranchised, and who were attempting, in many cases in an unacceptably reckless and dangerous manner, to give voice to those feelings. Mr. Lee appears to be squarely in this latter category.”

Because supporting Black Lives Matter is apparently the key to a reduced sentence in Joe Biden’s Department of Justice, the U.S. Attorney’s office requested Lee get 144 months instead of the recommended 235-240 months. Instead, the Obama-nominated Judge Wilhelmina M. Wright sentenced Lee to 120 months.

So, if you’re in legal trouble, just say you support Black Lives Matter, and the Biden Justice Department will give you one of these: