Rep. Jordan Promises Investigations of Dr. Fauci When GOP Has Majority

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) says that if the GOP wins the majority in the 2022 midterm elections, they will investigate Dr. Anthony Fauci and his connections to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

“The top investigation — which I think will primarily be done on the Oversight Committee — is on Fauci and the gain of function and the lab leak, which is the most likely scenario how we got this virus,” Jordan told Alex Marlow on the Breitbart Daily News podcast on Monday. “That’s kind of oversight you’re supposed to do, not this crazy January 6 political attack that they’re doing.”

“If the Democrats go down this road of kicking Republicans off committees, trying to put a good man in prison, like Mark Meadows — they shouldn’t do this stuff — but if they’re going to, if they’re going to cross this bridge, if it’s good enough for one side, it should apply to the other as well,” Jordan added.

Republicans have been promising investigations and proper oversight on several issues, including the botched withdrawal of Afghanistan and the weaponization of the Department of Justice against parents.