BREAKING: Colin Powell Dies of COVID Complications

General Colin Powell, the former U.S. Secretary of State and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away Monday morning, due to complications from COVID-19. He was 84 years old.

“We want to thank the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center for their caring treatment,” his family said in a statement posted to his Facebook page. “We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American.”

Powell was fully vaccinated against COVID, the statement added.

Powell was the first African-American Secretary of State.

