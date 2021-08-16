Trump Has a Question for Joe Biden

He may no longer be on Twitter, but Donald Trump is having his say about Joe Biden’s latest epic failure, Afghanistan.

“First Joe Biden surrendered to COVID and it has come roaring back. Then he surrendered to the Taliban, who has quickly overtaken Afghanistan and destroyed confidence in American power and influence,” Trump said in a statement.

The shocking, rapid fall of Afghanistan reportedly stunned Joe Biden and other top U.S. officials. Biden had insisted just last month that “There’s going to be no circumstance where you’ll see people being lifted off the roof of an embassy of the United States from Afghanistan.” Unfortunately, Biden was completely wrong.

“The outcome in Afghanistan, including the withdrawal, would have been totally different if the Trump Administration had been in charge,” Trump insisted. “Who or what will Joe Biden surrender to next? Someone should ask him, if they can find him.”

On Sunday night, Trump called on Joe Biden to “resign in disgrace” for what is happening in Afghanistan, as well as for the surge in COVID, the border crisis, our loss of energy independence, and the weakened economy. Earlier, Joe Biden had attempted to blame Trump for the situation in Afghanistan.