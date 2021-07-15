U.S. House Dems Launch Partisan Investigation Into Arizona Election Audit

The Democrat-controlled House Oversight Committee is launching an investigation into the Maricopa County, Ariz., forensic election audit.

“Americans’ right to vote is protected by the Constitution and is the cornerstone of our democratic system of government,” Oversight Chair Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) said in a joint letter to Douglas Logan, the CEO of Cyber Ninjas. “The Committee is seeking to determine whether the privately funded audit conducted by your company in Arizona protects the right to vote or is instead an effort to promote baseless conspiracy theories, undermine confidence in America’s elections, and reverse the result of a free and fair election for partisan gain.”

Regardless of whether it finds results-changing fraud, the Maricopa County forensic audit won’t “reverse the result” of the election. The Electoral College has spoken, and there’s no constitutional process to reinstate Trump.

Let’s be honest here. Democrats don’t care about “baseless” conspiracy theories being promoted or the undermining of America’s confidence in elections. They’ve been doing that for years. In 2020, Maloney herself promoted the conspiracy theory that Trump was sabotaging the United States Postal Service “to prevent millions of Americans from having their votes counted.” And then there’s that whole Trump/Russia collusion hoax that started in 2016. Remember that?

No, there’s a reason Democrats try to stop the audit in Arizona and are now launching a partisan investigation of it. It’s the same reason Joe Biden went to Pennsylvania screaming “Jim Crow! Jim Crow!” when State Rep. Doug Mastriano initiated a forensic audit in the state. Like Biden’s trip to Pennsylvania, this investigation of Cyber Ninjas smells like a panic move—an attempt to undermine the audit’s findings that they fear will uncover a significant amount of fraud—results-changing or not. What makes the Maricopa County audit particularly troublesome for Democrats is that Biden’s margin of victory in Arizona was razor-thin—mere 10,457 votes. From a mathematical perspective, it wouldn’t take much fraud to alter the results. While we don’t have the final report yet, we do know that the audit in Maricopa County has uncovered significant irregularities. On Tuesday, the Arizona Senate President said that the audit resulted in a different ballot count than the one provided by Maricopa County officials. We don’t know if these irregularities will ultimately change the results in the state. Still, Democrats clearly think it is within the realm of possibility—which is why they’re launching a partisan, taxpayer-funded PR attack on the audit.

Cyber Ninjas has been given until July 28 to produce a variety of documents to the Committee, including financial documents, information on past clients, information on funding for the audit, and any alleged communication the team had with Trump, Trump administration officials, Trump campaign officials and basically anyone who may have voted for President Trump.