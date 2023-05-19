They’re Baaack! FBI Agents Visit a Pro-Lifer’s Childhood Home

Just like a case of herpes, another outbreak of the strong arm of the law has erupted at the doorstep of a pro-lifer’s home former home. On April 18, two FBI agents, Ashley Roberts and Kathleen Brown, visited the home of Tracy Ketch in Woodbridge, Va. They showed their badges and asked to speak with Tracy’s 26-year-old daughter, Elise, about “some information” that was given to them. The agents, who stressed that Elise was not in any trouble, would not elaborate on the issue and refused to allow Tracy to take pictures of their badges.

NEW: FBI agents Ashley Roberts and Kathleen Brown showed up at the childhood home of pro-life activist Elise Ketch. The agents asked to speak with Ketch, who is a member of @PAAUNOW. Here's the Ring security camera footage, first obtained by @Dailysignal: pic.twitter.com/QoY2HL9ytA — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) May 17, 2023

As you can see in the video the agents remained tight-lipped about the reason for their visit. But the smart money is that the questions have something to do with Elise’s membership in Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising or PAAU. The group leans to the left politically on many issues but also believes that abortion is murder. PAAU made headlines when members found the bodies of aborted premature babies in a dumpster in D.C. outside of the office of Cesare Santangelo, a local abortionist. The group is also known for its Pink Rose Rescues. Members enter an abortion clinic and give pink roses to the mothers in the waiting room until they are told to leave. The roses contain contact information for pregnancy resources.

The Daily Signal reports that Elise joined the group last year after volunteering for several months. At about that time, members Lauren Handy, Jonathan Darnel, and Herb Geraghty were charged with violating the FACE Act for incidents that occurred prior to the trio joining PAAU. Ketch has participated in Pink Rose Rescues. She was also part of a demonstration in front of the Rayburn Building in March of last year over the five bodies found in the dumpster. She was arrested for blocking the street. To her knowledge, she has never violated the FACE Act.

On the day agents Roberts and Brown paid their visit, Tracy spoke with Elise on the phone. Elise told her not to tell the agents anything. While Elise told The Daily Signal that she does not know why the agents were looking for her, she suspects that it has something to do with Handy’s indictment under the FACE Act. She also thinks that the agents see her and her activism as a threat and that the visit was meant to be an act of intimidation. But Elise remains resilient telling the outlet:

I refuse to back down. This weaponization of our government institutions protects the abortion industrial complex, and it reinforces that we must disrupt these unjust power structures. The most prevalent domestic threat to our country is the murder of thousands of preborn people by abortion each day. It is not terrorism to nonviolently intervene and rescue these powerless children before their slaughter. I’m willing to risk my own freedom and sacrifice my rights in order to secure theirs.

There are three major takeaways here. One, the DOJ has no intention of tapping the brakes when it comes to its tactics. Two, we should take heart that people across the spectrum are starting to see just how corrupt this government is. We should link arms with them when we can on issues where we agree and discuss our differences when and if the imminent threat is ever over. And three, leftists beware. As stated above, PAAU is a progressive group that deviated from the approved talking points on one issue. And leftists should be warned: the people who currently have your allegiance have no such affection for you. You can either toe at every juncture or pay the price.