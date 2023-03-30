Bronx Cheer: Scaredy-Brat AOC Backs Down to Libs of TikTok Creator, Flees in Fear

Chaya Raichik, the creator of Libs of TikTok — who is hated by the trans-pansexual grooming gang — met Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) in the Capitol, and it didn’t go well for the supposedly tough Bronx denizen.

FACT-O-RAMA! Libs of TikTok is dedicated to sharing videos of libs admitting to grooming kids, and drag queens “performing” for children, like this grown man in a dress straddling a teen.

Raichik — with the help of the Heritage Foundation — filed an ethics complaint against AOC for lying about her in a committee hearing, which allegedly violates Rule #1 of Congress’ Code of Conduct.

1. A Member, Delegate, Resident Commissioner, officer, or employee of the House shall behave at all times in a manner that shall reflect creditably on the House.

According to Mike Howell from the Heritage Foundation — who appears in the video below — that’s a bad look for a member of Congress.

Raichik apparently tried to meet up with AOC at an earlier time but couldn’t find her, so she returned to AOC with a copy of her ethics complaint.

After Raichik dropped the ethics complaint off at AOC’s office, she serendipitously ran into her in the halls of the Capitol. AOC — whose narcissism knob goes to 12 — thought she was meeting a fan and instinctively posed for the camera. That’s when Raichik lowered the boom.

“I just delivered an ethics complaint to your office because you lied about me in a committee hearing,” Raichik smilingly states.

“Oh yeah,” AOC stammered, suddenly realizing Raichik isn’t an AOC lickspittle.

“I never inspired a bomb threat,” Raichik continues.

Then AOC, realizing whom she is speaking with, shamed the Bronx and bolted like a coward.

“You’re actually super transphobic,” AOC snarled, “and I never want to share a space with you again!”

Realizing she was on camera, AOC looked into the lens and smiling added, “Thank you!”

The transgender psychoneurotics abhor Raichik — not because she writes anti-trans content; she doesn’t — but because she merely shares videos that left-leaning wackjobs post themselves. Somehow, the progressive jackpuddings take offense to people sharing their flapdoodle grooming videos.

FACT-O-RAMA! Raichik wrote a book, No More Secrets, that teaches kids not to keep secrets from their parents. Libs hate it because it makes it harder to groom kids.

The Heritage Foundation filed the complaint, which included, “Ocasio-Cortez violated a House ethics rule by knowingly and intentionally defaming Chaya Raichik, creator of the viral Libs of TikTok account, falsely accusing her of lying and disseminating disinformation.”