City Sidewalks, Busy Sidewalks: NYC Health Commissioner Wants Masks Back on the Streets

I was shopping at my local New York City hippy-riffic grocery store, Trader Joe’s, yesterday. I noticed there were more people wearing masks than usual. There are always a handful of leftie Trader Joe’s customers, shopping for organic bread crumbs and sporting a Fauci face diaper, but not this many.

Then it occurred to me: Winter is approaching and the midterms are over, and that can mean only one thing in New York City — masks are back, baby!

FACT-O-RAMA! A snake oil salesman is defined as “someone who sells, promotes, or is a general proponent of some valueless or fraudulent cure, remedy, or solution.”

The New York City Commissioner of Health and Mental Hygiene, Dr. Ashwin Vasan, released a statement “strongly urging” New Yorkers to cover their faces once again, both indoors and in crowded outdoor settings:

“The holiday season is about togetherness and there is a way to gather safely – even as respiratory viruses in our city are unusually high,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan. “It starts with protecting yourself. Vaccination and boosters are critical but so are common sense precautions like masking when indoors or among crowds and staying home if you don’t feel well. Also, get tested before getting together, and get treated quickly if you test positive. We want everyone to have a happy and – most of all – healthy holiday.”

But things are different this time. The mask advisory isn’t just over COVID the bat-stew flu sniffles; it also mentions the old-fashioned flu and respiratory syncytial virus, (RSV), which the CDC defines as “a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms.” The flu, RSV, and the Hong Kong Fluey — all of which are almost entirely survivable — make up the beastly new cold-weather hydra the left is using to terrorize Americans and compel us to cover our faces and obey.

For our VIPs: ‘Winter of Death’ Pt. II: Corporate Media Prophesizes Doomsday ‘Tripledemic’

FACT-O-RAMA! Wearing a mask in NYC might actually help block the smell of the marijuana mushroom cloud that has enveloped the Big Apple ever since “jazz salad” became legal.

Unsurprisingly, the advisory also suggests vaccinations and boosters for everyone 6 months old and older. I guess no one told them 58% of August’s COVID deaths were obedient comrades who had their compliancy shots:

The Commissioner’s Advisory also urges people to get vaccinated for COVID-19 and flu, even if they have been vaccinated previously. Everyone ages six months or older should get their COVID-19 primary series if they haven’t already and receive the updated bivalent COVID-19 booster when eligible. An annual flu shot is recommended for everyone 6 months and older. Many pharmacies and doctors’ offices offer both flu and COVID-19 vaccines, and it is safe to get them at the same time.

As I’ve written before, masks are marginally effective at best. For instance, that blue procedure mask your trans-pansexual furry nephew wears to bed is, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), only 38.5% effective.

The only people in New York City benefitting from wearing a mask are the goons throwing Asian women onto the subway tracks while the cops are busy chasing anti-maskers.