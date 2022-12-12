Man Up: Former Navy SEAL Detransitions, Speaks Out Against Transing Kids

Former SEAL Team 6 member Chris “Kristen” Beck gets his man card back in time for Christmas.

“Everything you’ve seen on CNN with my face on it, don’t believe it,” Beck declares in a video interview with Robby Starbuck.

Navy SEAL Chris Beck came out in 2013 as transgender. @andersoncooper did a special on @cnn about it. His story was used as propaganda to allow trans people in the military and to popularize the issue. Now Chris is ready to expose the truth. Watch here: https://t.co/ChbjE6Kgly pic.twitter.com/wQbGPln9K3 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) December 1, 2022

Beck, who earned over 50 medals during his 20-year military career, went public in 2013 and announced he had become a woman. The media commies screeched with delight when Beck tossed aside his toxic masculinity in favor of a dress. CNN even made a documentary about him called “Lady Valor: The Kristen Beck Story.”

Beck wrote a book, Warrior Princess, with his psychologist Anne Speckhard — who coincidentally pressured him to come out as transgender and then co-write the book with her. Beck now claims Speckhard urged him to become transgender and used him to write the book, which she bragged would make her a millionaire.

No word yet if there are any documentaries or book deals for Beck now that he is coming out loud and proud against transitioning, especially for kids.

Beck told Starbuck his “transition” from Chris to “Kristen” was a mistake that ruined his life.

FACT-O-RAMA! Beck claims in the interview that he was urged to take female hormones after a single hour-long meeting at the Dept. of Veteran Affairs (VA).

“I walked into a psychologist’s office and in one day, I have a letter in my hand saying I was transgender. I was authorized for hormones. I was authorized all this other stuff,” Beck recalled.

Used, Propagandized and Taken Advantage of

Unlike most transgender people, Beck doesn’t play the victim card. He takes responsibility for his life-altering decision, though he says he “had help” from the lefty ghouls who swarm mentally ill people who decide to lop off body parts as per the totalitarian religion of transgenderism.

Beck stated he was “used,” “propagandized,” and “taken advantage of” by the trans cult.

“Everything that happened to me for the last ten years destroyed my life. I destroyed my life. I’m not a victim. I did this to myself, but I had help.”

Shortly after declaring, “I’m telling you right now, I’m not transgender,” Beck hints at having some dark, childhood trauma.

Whatever happened to me as a kid and how I grew up, and then whatever, sexuality and whatever. Whatever happened to me, everyone suffers. Everyone has things that happened to ’em. It’s normal, this life and whatever happened to me should not be an excuse for psychologists to push their agenda, and that’s what’s happening.

Related: Huffington Post: Elective Limb Amputation Is Empowering

Most importantly, Beck warns parents to keep their children away from the transgender hauhau.

“As soon as kids go in and say ‘I’m a tomboy’ or ‘this makes me feel comfortable,’ and then a psychologist says, ‘Oh, you’re transgender,'” Beck said. “And then the next day, you’re on hormones, the same hormones they are using for medical castration for pedophiles. Now, they are giving this to healthy 13-year-olds. Does this seem right? This is why I am trying to tell America to wake up.”