Adam Schiff Lies About 'Hate Speech' on Twitter, Gets Clown-Slapped by Musk

Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) is the latest of the leftist prags to whine that Twitter is no longer a playground for the Marxist rich and heinous. Boo hoo.

With no evidence whatsoever, the perennial ass-goblin, mega-liar himself attacked Twitter owner Elon Musk by suggesting—with no evidence —that hate speech on Twitter has risen since Elon brought free speech back to the platform.

Actually, he did it twice. Here is the first baseless attack:

On Elon Musk's Twitter: – Slurs against Black people have tripled

– Slurs against women are up 33%

– Slurs against Jewish people are up 61%

– And slurs against gay men are up 58% These numbers are abysmal – and unacceptable. Today, @RepMarkTakano and I are demanding action. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) December 8, 2022

Schiff dutifully hit the usual accusations the leftists like to regurgitate: racism, misogyny, homophobia, and anti-Semtism. But he “forgot” to bring some evidence.

“These numbers” are likely mythical. Schiff offers no proof of his accusations, but he has never relied on evidence for the whoppers he vomitously spews whenever he needs attention.

PSEUDOLOGIA PHANTASTICA-O-RAMA! A pathological liar is defined as “an individual who chronically tells grandiose lies that may stretch or exceed the limits of believability.”

Musk responded with a tweet stating, “False, hate speech impressions are actually down by 1/3 for Twitter now vs prior to acquisition.”

But that wasn’t good enough for Schiff. He doubled down hours later, even breaking out “neo-Nazis” for Schiff Doo-doo Pt II, Electric Boogaloo.

Hey Elon, under your leadership neo-Nazis, homophobes, and racists are flocking to Twitter. And spewing hate speech. Your denial would be more credible if it was backed up by any real evidence. And if it wasn’t followed by a bunch of antisemitic QAnon tweets attacking me. https://t.co/UnF0EKbemM — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) December 8, 2022

PINNOCCHI-O-RAMA! Schiff spent years telling left-wing media lickspittles he had seen evidence of “Trump-Russia collusion,” though in reality, a parade of leftists testified they had seen none.

As you can see, Musk didn’t take the bait and responded with the same tweet.

The Boi? Who Cried ‘Neo Nazi’

Schiff then pulled on his non-binary underpanties and pivoted to victim mode, stating he was being “attacked” by “anti-Semitic” Qanon bullies.

I checked a number of the responses to Schiff’s cry for attention. I didn’t see anything posted by Nazis, neo or otherwise, but I did peep at some great responses to Schiff’s cowpie. This is my favorite:

A summary of all your hoaxes … as provided by the fantastic @ScottAdamsSays. Perhaps another to add to the list. pic.twitter.com/aFcIc7GENK — Alan Knitowski ∞/21M (@alanknit) December 9, 2022

Schiff has been lying for years with impunity. Why should he stop now?

A doctor once told my dad, a lifelong smoker, that if he suddenly quit when he was 71 years old, his body wouldn’t know how to respond and would likely shut down. Similarly, I believe if Schiff told the truth, he’d probably poop his socks.

If nothing else, this video is fun. Schiff gets backed into a corner about his fibs and does what he does best: he further beclowns himself.