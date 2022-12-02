Man Threatens to Shoot Up a School in NYC, Walk Out of Jail a Free Man

This story has everything the left purports to hate, racism, and a potential mass shooting at a school, but the bad guy walked out of jail due to New York’s bail reform laws.

Racism and terroristic threats were not enough to keep Din Bajrektarevic behind bars. He was arrested after he sent a slew of text messages to an unknown recipient, threatening to blaze up City College of New York (CCNY).

“Stop talking to white peoples,” Bajrektarevic wrote in one text. He followed up with, “When I shoot up the school, know who’s to blame.”

“The city will go to war you dumb N****r Monkeys,” he added.

“Your brains will be left on the f****** pavement,” Bajrektarevic continued before tacking on another “monkey” slur.

Racism and student reaction after CUNY City College 'shoot up' threat — Students rattled, security ramped-up after unhinged classmate Din Bajrektarevic, 21, was busted for threatening a bloody on-campus attack in racist screedhttps://t.co/lWsAEuv200 — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) November 30, 2022

FACT-O-RAMA! Thanks to New York’s bail reform nonsense, the city’s 10 most industrious criminals have racked up an impressive 485 arrests between them. Six are still out on the streets plying their “trade.” You get what you vote for.

Bajrektarevic, 21, was hit with a bevy of charges: terroristic threats, second-degree aggravated harassment, and second-degree harassment as a hate crime. That all sounds serious, but, alas, not serious enough to keep a racist, potential school shooter behind bars.

CCNY released a statement assuring students Bajrektarevic was suspended and banned from campus but also released a picture of him and asked students to be on the lookout for him.

“Remain alert, and should you encounter Mr. Bajrektarevic on the City College campus, please immediately notify CCNY Public Safety,” the school’s statement read.

The school also does not believe Bajrektarevic owns a gun.

“We have no reason to believe at this time that Mr. Bajrektarevic intends to violate the directive and attempt to enter the City College campus,” the statement continued. “Nor do we have any indication that Mr. Bajrektarevic is in possession of any firearm or any other deadly weapon.”

FACT-O-RAMA! Illegal guns are not that hard to buy in New York City. There are an estimated 100,000 guns floating around the Big Apple today, with more coming in all the time.

WARNING! The video below shows how easy it is for guns to get to New York City but doesn’t actually blame the illegal gun runners. Somehow it’s the fault of southern states with “lax” gun laws.

RELATED: Bronx College Student Caught Selling Illegal Guns–What Will NYC’s New Liberal Trio Do About It?

Bajrektarevic is expected back in court on January 11.