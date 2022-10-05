Three Out of Four Florida Looters Are Illegal Immigrants? Say What?

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) revealed during a Tuesday press conference that, out of four looters who had been arrested, three of them shouldn’t have been there.

DeSantis says 3 out of the 4 people arrested for looting are illegal aliens. "They're illegally in our country. Not only that, they tried to loot and ransack in the aftermath of a natural disaster..they need to be sent back to their home country. They should not be here at all." pic.twitter.com/borfCzcXyL — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 4, 2022

DeSantis defiantly stated after Hurricane Ian devastated his home state that Florida is a Second-Amendment state and that looting will not be tolerated.

“Don’t even think about looting. Don’t even think about taking advantage of people in this vulnerable situation. And so local law enforcement is involved in monitoring that,” he said during a press conference last Friday.

“You can have people you know bringing boats into some of these islands and trying to ransack people’s homes, DeSantis stated. “I can tell you, in the state of Florida, you never know what may be lurking behind somebody’s home, and I would not wanna chance that if I were you, given that we’re a Second Amendment state.”

Fox News reported that the four suspects, Valerie Celeste Salcedo Mena, 26, Omar Mejia Ortiz, 33, Brandon Mauricio Araya, and Steve Eduardo Sanchez Araya, both 20, were arrested for burglary of an unoccupied structure during a state of emergency. All of them posted bond and were released.

Mena and the two Arayas are here illegally.

“If I could, I would take those three looters, I would drag them out by the collars and I would send them back to where they came from,” DeSantis declared to a round of applause.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno wasn’t as nice in his statement.

“I’m not playing,” Marceno warned. “We’re not playing. We have law and order and great residents will be safe and secure. We’ve had arrests on these incidents. You might walk in. You’ll be carried out.”

